Login

Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025

Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Extreme E, the all-electric off-road racing series, is gearing up for a transformative shift as it concludes its four-year run at the end of 2024 to make way for the new hydrogen-powered championship, Extreme H, set to debut in 2025. While talks of transitioning to hydrogen power had fueled speculation about the series' future, the recent column by managing director Ali Russell clarified that Extreme E would culminate with its 2024 finale in the United States.

     

    In a statement made during the Business Forum at the Autosport International Show, Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, affirmed that the decision to conclude Extreme E was not influenced by logistical challenges. Welch emphasised that the new hydrogen-based championship, featuring Spark Racing Technologies-built hydrogen prototypes, successfully completed its first shakedown last month, paving the way for a fresh era in motorsports.
     

    Addressing the question about the future of Extreme E, Welch explained, "It's a different car, different championship, same format. And Extreme E as it is, will stop." He clarified that the cessation of Extreme E does not entail dismantling infrastructure or removing existing cars, which will still be present despite the conclusion of the series in 2024.
     

    Welch dismissed concerns about running two championships concurrently, highlighting that the focus is on introducing Extreme H in 2025. He pointed out that while the commercial appeal of running two championships at the same venue is evident, the spectators' interest may not necessarily differentiate between "E" and “H.”
     

    The hydrogen prototype for Extreme H is currently undergoing testing and is expected to make an appearance at an Extreme E event later in the calendar year. Welch noted that the production of hydrogen-powered cars would commence early to mid-year, with around 10 to 12 cars slated to be supplied to teams by the end of 2024.
     

    Extreme E has announced a vibrant calendar for 2024, featuring five events starting in Saudi Arabia on February 17-18. Following a second round yet to be confirmed, double-header events are scheduled in Sardinia over consecutive weekends in September, culminating in the series' grand finale at Phoenix in November. The shift to hydrogen power marks a significant step for Extreme E, aligning with the evolving landscape of sustainable racing and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the motorsports industry.

    # Extreme E# Extreme E Racing Series
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2016 Volvo V40
    • 75,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 12.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    0
    10
    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    • 12,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 48.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.8
    0
    10
    2022 Hyundai Alcazar
    • 24,110 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 20.75 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.1
    0
    10
    2015 Honda City
    • 1,08,350 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2019 Mahindra XUV500
    • 77,700 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 7.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Upcoming Bikes

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
    Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    53 minutes ago

    The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.

    River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
    River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    56 minutes ago

    The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    c&b icon By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    3 hours ago

    The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.

    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
    c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    4 hours ago

    The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    6 hours ago

    The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    19 hours ago

    The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries

    Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
    Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    23 hours ago

    The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

    Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
    Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    23 hours ago

    The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

    Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
    Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.

    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    1 day ago

    Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved