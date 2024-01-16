Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025

Extreme E, the all-electric off-road racing series, is gearing up for a transformative shift as it concludes its four-year run at the end of 2024 to make way for the new hydrogen-powered championship, Extreme H, set to debut in 2025. While talks of transitioning to hydrogen power had fueled speculation about the series' future, the recent column by managing director Ali Russell clarified that Extreme E would culminate with its 2024 finale in the United States.

In a statement made during the Business Forum at the Autosport International Show, Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, affirmed that the decision to conclude Extreme E was not influenced by logistical challenges. Welch emphasised that the new hydrogen-based championship, featuring Spark Racing Technologies-built hydrogen prototypes, successfully completed its first shakedown last month, paving the way for a fresh era in motorsports.



Addressing the question about the future of Extreme E, Welch explained, "It's a different car, different championship, same format. And Extreme E as it is, will stop." He clarified that the cessation of Extreme E does not entail dismantling infrastructure or removing existing cars, which will still be present despite the conclusion of the series in 2024.



Welch dismissed concerns about running two championships concurrently, highlighting that the focus is on introducing Extreme H in 2025. He pointed out that while the commercial appeal of running two championships at the same venue is evident, the spectators' interest may not necessarily differentiate between "E" and “H.”



The hydrogen prototype for Extreme H is currently undergoing testing and is expected to make an appearance at an Extreme E event later in the calendar year. Welch noted that the production of hydrogen-powered cars would commence early to mid-year, with around 10 to 12 cars slated to be supplied to teams by the end of 2024.



Extreme E has announced a vibrant calendar for 2024, featuring five events starting in Saudi Arabia on February 17-18. Following a second round yet to be confirmed, double-header events are scheduled in Sardinia over consecutive weekends in September, culminating in the series' grand finale at Phoenix in November. The shift to hydrogen power marks a significant step for Extreme E, aligning with the evolving landscape of sustainable racing and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the motorsports industry.