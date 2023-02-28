Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV700: Specifications Comparison

The Hyundai Alcazar has been launched with a brand new 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. The new three-row SUV competes in the premium end of the mid-size SUV segment against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV700. Much like its rivals, the Alcazar is also a derivative of its five-seater sibling - Hyundai Creta. But packs more power, creature comforts and on the whole, a more luxurious cabin. The prices for the car are yet to be announced even though bookings have begun. So, how does the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar stack up against its rivals? Let's take a look.

Dimensions

The Hyundai Alcazar is the smallest SUV here in length by a considerable margin. The MG Hector Plus is longer by a good 220 mm while the Tata Safari is longer by 161 mm. The Mahindra XUV700 is the longest SUV here at 4695 mm. In terms of width, the Alcazar loses the fight again to its rivals which are well over 1800 mm long. Both the XUV and the Safari are 100 mm wider in comparison, while the Hector Plus is about 45 mm wider. It's also the case with the height where Alcazar's compact footprint is more obvious when compared to the competition.

Dimensions Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV700 Length 4500 mm 4661 mm 4720 mm 4695 mm Width 1790 mm 1894 mm 1835 mm 1890 mm Height 1675 mm 1786 mm 1760 mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2760 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm 2750 mm Tyres 17-inch/18-inch 18-inch 18-inch 17-inch/18-inch

Nevertheless, the Hyundai Alcazar more than makes up for the lack of large proportions with a long wheelbase. At 2760 mm, it's 20 mm longer than the Safari, and 10 mm than the Hector Plus and the XUV700. That should translate to better legroom across all three rows and shorter overhangs.

Features

All four cars get a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While MG has equipped the Hector Plus with MG Assistant, Hyundai provides BlueLink on the Alcazar. The Safari now comes with iRA while the Mahindra XUV700 gets AdrenoX. All the vehicles also get a wireless charger along with electrically adjustable driver's seat on the top variants, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, disc brakes on all wheels and an electric sunroof. The Safari, the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Hector plus come with ADAS systems in their top-spec variants. All cars are also equipped with 360 degree cameras in their top-spec variants now.

Engine & Transmission

With respect to the powertrain, the MG Hector Plus comes with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mill that produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm, while transmission options are aplenty with the 6-speed manual and CVT options available. Meanwhile, the Alcazar comes with the updated 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine that will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The engine is capable of 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The XUV 700 is available in two engine options, one of them being a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol that produces 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Petrol Engine Specifications Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus XUV 700 Displacement 1493 cc 1451 cc 1999 cc Max Power 158 bhp 151 bhp 197 bhp Peak Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm 380 Nm Transmission 6-MT/7- DCT 6-MT/CVT 6-MT/TC

Looking at the diesel options, the Tata Safari comes with a Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The Alcazar draw power from a comparatively smaller 1.5-litre unit. while the Hector Plus gets a 2.0-litre Turbocharged Diesel that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm. In comparison, the XUV700 gets the more torque-friendly 2.2-litre diesel engine that produce 152 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and the XUV700 offer automatic options at present in their diesel variants.