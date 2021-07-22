Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan: Top 5 Rivals

  • Home
The Hyundai Aura is one of the popular subcompact sedans in India right now, and it's the only sedan in the sub-4-metre space to get a turbo-petrol engine and a CNG option.
The Hyundai Aura is one of the popular subcompact sedans in India right now, and it's priced between Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's the new-generation version of the Xcent and comes with a new name that differentiates it from the old-gen model which now serves the fleet segment in India's line-up. The car is offered in three engine options - 1.2 petrol, 1.0 turbo petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engine, while transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The former petrol motor also gets a CNG variant in India. Here are some of its biggest rivals right now.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

cvj86sn8

The Dzire is right now the best-selling sedan in India and the Aura's biggest rival. Unlike Hyundai's contender, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with only one petrol engine on offer, a 1.2-litre dual VVT engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. It's almost at par with the Aura in terms of features and it's priced between Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze

ntf3oj1k

The Honda Amaze is one of the nicer subcompact sedans in India right now and one of our top picks if you want a diesel manual option. Honda offers 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. In fact, it's the first and only diesel CVT model in this space. The car is priced from Rs. 6.22 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Aspire

09oc1ffo

The Ford Aspire is yet another great choice if you are looking for a subcompact sedan. In fact, this is one of our other top picks if you want a diesel manual option. The Aspire gets a bunch of decent features and, like the Amaze, this too is offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. It's only offered in the higher-spec Titanium and Titanium+ trims so it's priced a little higher at Rs. 7.27 lakh to Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Tigor

tl13e48g

The Tata Tigor is the most affordable subcompact sedan in the market and like the Dzire this too is offered as a petrol-only car. The Tigor comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT unit. In terms of features, it is almost at par with the Aura but doesn't come with connected tech. The Tigor is priced between 5.59 lakh to Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai i20

qfovntk

We have included the Hyundai i20 as well, not just because there aren't any other subcompact sedans currently on sale in India, but also because it makes a lot of sense to get the i20 over the Aura. Yes, it's not a sedan but it's wider and taller than the Aura and offers a longer wheelbase as well. Furthermore, it also comes with a host of more and better features, and as it is priced between Rs. 6.85 lakh to Rs. 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the difference is also not that big.

