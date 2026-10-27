Hyundai Bayon vs Exter: How Different Are They

Hyundai has launched the all-new Bayon in India at Rs 9.99 lakh. It is the new C-segment SUV where Hyundai already has its best-selling Creta. But what about the other two SUVs in the Indian line-up? The Venue too is now more expensive than before, offers a lot more, and makes more sense if you are looking for a compact runabout but with all the features of a C-SUV. But the smaller Exter is a whole new game. The Exter has been one of the highest sellers for some time now, and for good reason. Designed for budget-conscious Indian buyers, the Bayon targets European customers who want a compact crossover with more space and a different approach to performance. How do they compare? Let’s find out.

Design

The Hyundai Exter has a tall, upright design with squared-off proportions, prominent wheel-arch cladding and distinctive H-shaped lighting elements. Its styling gives it the appearance of a small SUV, while its compact dimensions make it suitable for crowded Indian cities.

Meanwhile, the Bayon takes a different approach. It is Hyundai’s modern take on design with sharp cut character lines, a sleek lighting signature and a stance that is unique and very identifiable. It measures 4,245 mm in length, making it 415 mm longer than the Exter, which measures 3,830 mm. The Bayon also has a longer 2,600 mm wheelbase, compared to the Exter's 2,450 mm. It is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform (also referred to as the Global K platform), while the original European-spec model introduced in 2021 was based on the Hyundai K2 platform. The smaller Exter is based on the smaller K1 platform.

Interior and Practicality

The Exter focuses on everyday driving. Its cabin offers practicality, a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity and features such as a sunroof and dashcam, depending on the variant. Six airbags come as standard, along with electronic stability control and hill-start assist. It is a no-fuss cabin which is perfect for Indian usage.

On the other hand, the Bayon places greater emphasis on cabin space and comfort. It has the newest design direction from Hyundai for the cabin layout with a bigger screen, vertical centre console and a newly designed steering wheel. It also offers a 360-degree camera and ADAS in the top few variants. Its longer wheelbase allows more room for passengers, while its boot offers a claimed 440 litres of luggage capacity in petrol versions. The Exter offers a claimed 391 litres with the petrol engine, although the CNG version has less luggage space. Both are five-seaters, but the Bayon's larger dimensions give it an advantage on paper.

Engines and Performance

In India, the Exter uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual and an AMT automatic gearbox. A factory-fitted CNG option is also available for those looking to reduce running costs.

The Bayon is offered with turbocharged petrol engines in its European range. But in India, we get the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also seen in the Creta and the Verna. It produces 114 bhp and 144 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, but a CVT option is available from the HX5 trim onwards.

Which One Makes More Sense?

The Hyundai Exter and Bayon are not direct rivals in the Indian market. In fact, there’s a two-segment difference between the two. The Exter is a budget-friendly micro-SUV designed around local requirements, including the availability of CNG.

The Bayon is a larger crossover that offers more boot space, a longer wheelbase, and more features. Also, it's more expensive too.