Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback

Hyundai India today officially announced the commencement of exports of its all-new i20 premium hatchback, which is already on sale in the country. The first batch of 180 units will be exported to the international markets such as South Africa, Chile and Peru. The new-generation Hyundai i20 has received a good response from the Indian market with over 35,000 bookings.

Also Read: Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 25 By 2025 Globally​

The all-new Hyundai i20 premium car is available with three engine options

The company has exported 5.16 lakh units of the i20 in the global markets till November 2020, since its first launch in the year 2007. The popularity and prominence of the car have grown each year. It was last year when the country's largest exporter of automobiles has surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone by exporting cars to 88 countries across five continents. Hyundai recorded multiple export milestones over the years. Presently, the company exports 10 models to the global markets. It includes Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, all-new i20, i20 Active, Verna, Venue and the new Creta.

Commenting on the commencement of export of the all-new i20, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The all-new i20 has surpassed customer expectations in India becoming one of the highest selling models in its segment. We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to 'Make in India' with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets. With 5.16 lakh exports since its first launch, the i20 is already a brand to reckon with even in the Global markets. We are confident that the advanced and hi-tech feature packed all-new i20 will continue to drive customer delight."

Also Read: Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20​

Based on the K Platform, the all-new 5-seater Hyundai i20 is longer and wider than the predecessor. The car is available in both petrol and diesel versions. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival is priced in India from ₹ 6.80 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 11.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The car comes in three powertrain options - 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While a manual gearbox will be available with both the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol gets only an intelligent manual transmission option.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.