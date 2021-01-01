New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20

In fact, the company has already said that it has sold 8000 units of the car in the country, which just goes to show how successful the car has become in this short a time.

Hyundai India launched the new generation of the i20 in India in November this year and in just about 2 months the company has received 35,000 bookings for the premium hatchback. In fact, the company has already said that it has sold 8000 units of the car in the country, which just goes to show how successful the car has become in this short a time.

The all-new Hyundai i20 is based on the K Platform and is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase as well. Available in both petrol and diesel variants, the new i20 has a lot to offer. The prices for the petrol variants start at ₹ 6.80 lakh and go all the way up to ₹  11.18 lakh. The diesel model costs ₹  8.20 lakh and tops out at ₹  10.60 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

The Hyundai i20 is available in 4 variants 

The length of the car has grown by 10 mm and now stands at 3995mm, it's wider too by 41 mm, but the height remains unchanged. The wheelbase too has gone up by 10mm which translates into more space at the rear. In fact, Hyundai says that the rear leg room has gone up by 88 mm which is a big improvement over the previous car. There are three engine options on the table - a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While a manual gearbox will be available with both the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, the 1.0 turbo will only get an intelligent manual transmission option.

0 Comments

The Hyundai i20 comes packed to the gills with features and a bunch of segment first features as well. It comes with Bluelink connectivity now, which makes it a connected car, the first in the segment. There are 50 features that are on offer and yes, we've seen this on the Verna, Creta, Elantra and many other cars from the Hyundai stable. It comes with rear AC vents, climate control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and even a sunroof, which is a first in segment feature offering.

