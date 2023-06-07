Hyundai Introduces New Le Blanc Trim For Palisade SUV In South Korea

Hyundai has introduced a new trim level for its SUV, the Palisade, in its home market that is South Korea. The new trim, called Le Blanc.



Priced at KRW 41.68 million (Rs. 26.3 lakh), the Le Blanc trim is positioned above the base Exclusive trim and the mid-spec Prestige trim, but below the Calligraphy trim. The base Exclusive trim is priced at KRW 38.67 million (Rs. 24.4 lakh), while the Prestige trim costs Rs 28.95 lakh and the top-spec Calligraphy trim is priced at KRW 50.69 million (Rs. 31.98 lakh).



As for the dimensions, the Hyundai Palisade measures 4995 mm in length, 1975 mm in width, and 1750 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2900 mm. Depending on the market, Hyundai will offer two petrol V6 engine options: a 3.5L V6 MPi producing 273.2 bhp and 335 Nm of torque, and a 3.8L V6 GDi producing 290.9 bhp and 355 Nm of torque. Additionally, an I4 diesel engine with 197.2 bhp and 440 Nm of torque is also available. While front-wheel drive is standard, Hyundai offers all-wheel drive as an option with all power configurations.

The Le Blanc trim, retains the same design, interiors, and powertrain options as the existing models. Some of its features include 20 inch alloy wheels, with Michelin tires, automatic tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, natural leather seats , twin 12.3 inch digital display cluster for infotainment and instrumentation, a Gray colorway with contrasting Black elements inside the cabin, it also has wireless smartphone charger, and Hyundai's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).



