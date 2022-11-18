Hyundai IONIQ 6 Sold Out In 24 Hours

  • Home
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
18-Nov-22 05:21 PM IST
Highlights
  • The car has sold out in 24 hours in numerous European markets
  • It uses the same platform as the IONIQ 5 but has more range
  • Its unique design reminds many of the Porsche 911

Hyundai had unveiled the IONIQ 6 EV only a few months ago and it wowed experts with its aerodynamics and efficiency. Now that the car has gone on sale it has sold out in 24 hours. This comes after the IONIQ 5 which has been selected as the World Car of the Year and captured 3 per cent of the electric car market in the US behind just Tesla, Ford and GM.

The IONIQ 6 leverages Hyundai’s 800V architecture for the EGMP platform which is also used on Genesis and Kia electric vehicles apart from the IONIQ 5. Looks-wise also, the IONIQ 6 impresses because it looks like a hybrid between an Audi TT and Porsche 911 from the back.

More than the looks what matters is the range and Hyundai promises 610 km of range with WLTP standard which is in Europe with a 77.4 kWh battery. This car has now been sold out in Germany, Norway, France, the UK and the Netherlands.

“This extraordinarily high interest in and demand for IONIQ 6 First Edition underscores Hyundai’s leadership in zero-emission mobility. With its aerodynamically sculpted silhouette, long driving range, and interior that elevates the electric mobility experience for customers, IONIQ 6 redefines what a car should be. We are certain that European customers will be immediately drawn to our Electrified Streamliner,” said Hyundai’s Util Meachau. 

