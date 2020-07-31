New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Kona Electric Customers Get New Wonder Warranty Option In India

The Wonder Warranty option for Hyundai Kona Electric customers is a variable warranty program with three options and can be availed at no extra cost. The Wonder Warranty does not affect the eight-year battery warranty offered with the electric vehicle.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Wonder Warranty allows customers to select from 3, 4 or 5 year warranty periods

Highlights

  • Customers have the option of a 3 year/unlimited km warranty
  • There's also a 4 years/40,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km warranty option
  • Hyundai has installed AC chargers at over 50 dealerships across 30 cities

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced a new variable warranty option for the Kona Electric SUV customers for a better ownership experience. Hyundai calls it 'Wonder Warranty', which allows customers to choose from three warranty options - 3 years/Unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km. All existing Hyundai Kona Electric customers have the option to choose wonder warranty and avail the benefits without paying any extra cost, the company said in a statement. Do note that the battery warranty of 8 years/160,000 km remains intact irrespective of the wonder warranty option chosen.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric India Review

Hyundai Kona Electric

23.72 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Kona Electric Price

Speaking on the new warranty scheme, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL said, "Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. The Hyundai KONA has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space. In line with the response we have received for India's First Fully Electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide complete peace of mind."

si2cef5g

The Hyundai Kona is India's first electric SUV and is a well-rounded package for everyday usability

The Hyundai Kona Electric is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100 kW motor that produces 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The South Korean auto giant claims a range of 452 km on a single charge from the lithium-ion battery pack, while the motor can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. As India's first electric SUV, the Kona offers a practical five-seater with a decently sized cargo space and a host of features.

To ease range anxiety concerns, Hyundai has installed 7.2 kW AC chargers at over 50 dealerships in 30 cities pan India. In addition, each Hyundai Kona customer is provided with a 7.2 kW AC charger that is installed at the owner's residence. The AC charger will fully charge the car in six hours and 10 minutes.

Also Read: Battle Of The Electrics: MG ZS EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric

62gdn4fc

The Hyundai Kona Electric customers get a 7.2 kW charger installed at their homes

0 Comments

Furthermore, Hyundai has developed and implemented a vehicle-to-vehicle charging facility, an industry-first feature that allows Kona customers to charge anywhere and at any time. The charging facility though is limited to larger cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for now. Owners also have to option to opt for portable chargers that available for emergency charging support through roadside assistance at Delhi and Bengaluru. Customers can also book a service appoint online and check the vehicle status, pick and drop facility and online payment options, enabling a contactless service experience.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Kona Electric with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai
Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric Alternatives

MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 15.6 - 27.6 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is UK's Best-Selling Motorcycle For June 2020
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is UK's Best-Selling Motorcycle For June 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities