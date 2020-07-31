Hyundai Kona Electric Customers Get New Wonder Warranty Option In India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced a new variable warranty option for the Kona Electric SUV customers for a better ownership experience. Hyundai calls it 'Wonder Warranty', which allows customers to choose from three warranty options - 3 years/Unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km. All existing Hyundai Kona Electric customers have the option to choose wonder warranty and avail the benefits without paying any extra cost, the company said in a statement. Do note that the battery warranty of 8 years/160,000 km remains intact irrespective of the wonder warranty option chosen.

Speaking on the new warranty scheme, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL said, "Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. The Hyundai KONA has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space. In line with the response we have received for India's First Fully Electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and provide complete peace of mind."

The Hyundai Kona is India's first electric SUV and is a well-rounded package for everyday usability

The Hyundai Kona Electric is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100 kW motor that produces 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The South Korean auto giant claims a range of 452 km on a single charge from the lithium-ion battery pack, while the motor can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds. As India's first electric SUV, the Kona offers a practical five-seater with a decently sized cargo space and a host of features.

To ease range anxiety concerns, Hyundai has installed 7.2 kW AC chargers at over 50 dealerships in 30 cities pan India. In addition, each Hyundai Kona customer is provided with a 7.2 kW AC charger that is installed at the owner's residence. The AC charger will fully charge the car in six hours and 10 minutes.

The Hyundai Kona Electric customers get a 7.2 kW charger installed at their homes

Furthermore, Hyundai has developed and implemented a vehicle-to-vehicle charging facility, an industry-first feature that allows Kona customers to charge anywhere and at any time. The charging facility though is limited to larger cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for now. Owners also have to option to opt for portable chargers that available for emergency charging support through roadside assistance at Delhi and Bengaluru. Customers can also book a service appoint online and check the vehicle status, pick and drop facility and online payment options, enabling a contactless service experience.

