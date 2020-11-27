New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea

Codenamed AX1, this is Hyundai's upcoming micro SUV, and the latest spy photos give us a closer look at the car. Expected to be unveiled sometime next year, the production-spec AX1 could possibly have an electric version as well.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
0  Views
Hyundai's new micro SUV, codenamed AX1, appears to be nearing prodution expand View Photos
Hyundai's new micro SUV, codenamed AX1, appears to be nearing prodution

Highlights

  • Hyundai's all-new micro SUV is codenamed AX1
  • The production version of the new AX1 is likely to be unveiled in 2021
  • The new Hyundai AX1 could also get an electric version

A new spy photo of Hyundai's all-new micro SUV, codenamed AX1, has surfaced online, and this time around, the car shows a bit more of its skin as well. Looking at the car, one might say it looks like a downscaled version of the Venue, however, its proportions also remind us of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which could be one of its key rivals upon launch. While the car is most likely to be a petrol-only model, there is a possibility that Hyundai might also introduce an electric version of this Micro SUV.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time

beakjr7g

While it looks like a downscaled Venue, the Hyundai AX1 proportions also remind us of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Visually, the spy photo suggests that the car is nearing production stage and it is possible, Hyundai might have a global unveil as early as next year. Reports suggest that Hyundai might bring it to India, but we do not expect it to arrive anytime before late 2021, or early 2022. The car gets a very boxy design with sharp edges, yet under the camouflage, we also see hints of some sculpted lines, similar to the Venue. The roof rails and wheel arch claddings add to it rugged looks, while like the Hyundai Venue this too is expected to get a split headlamps setup. The car also gets a set of nice stylish alloys.

Also Read: 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift Unveiled

l9guhm2o

In all likelihood, the AX1 will also be a connected vehicle, so we do expect to see Hyundai's BlueLink system as well

Like all new Hyundai car, this too is expected to come with a host of modern creature comforts and gizmos like - a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument console, auto climate control, rear parking camera and more. In all likelihood, the AX1 will also be a connected vehicle, so we do expect to see Hyundai's BlueLink system as well.

Powertrain options are unknown at the moment, however, if Hyundai does bring it to India, the car is likely to borrow the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit from the Grand i10 Nios. Transmission choices could include a manual and maybe even the AMT unit that currently does duty on the Santro.

0 Comments

Image Source: Autospy / Autotimesnews.com

