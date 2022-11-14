Inaugural Indian Racing League Race To Be Held In Hyderabad

Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, an Indian motorsports company, has introduced the new Indian Racing League, a one-make race series that will see six teams of four racers each compete in a series of races. Also revealed was a new layout of Hyderabad Street Circuit which will be put to use in the first race of the series

While the final format of racing remains to be confirmed drivers are expected to compete in a relay-style event with two drivers sharing one car – two cars per team.

The races commence with the first round on November 19-20 at the new street circuit with the subsequent weekends, 25-27th November and 2-4 December seeing round two and three being hosted at the Madras International Circuit (Madras Motor Race Track) in Chennai.

December 10-11, 2022 will see the finale of the series with the last race back at the Hyderabad street circuit.

All participants will be using the Wolf BE08 Thunder open-cockpit single-seater race car. Coming to the teams, each team comprises four drivers including one woman and a racer from known global race platforms. Six City-Based Teams will participate in the series, namely: Chennai Turbo Riders, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Hyderabad Blackbirds, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces.

Known names participating in the series will include Vishnu Prasad, a 13 times Indian national champion, Jon Lancaster, a veteran British driver and winner of the European Le Mans Series, 24hr of Le Mans winner Neel Jani and Oliver James Webb, the 2014 European Le Mans winner.

The full list of teams and racers is below:

Hyderabad Blackbirds Goa Aces Chennai Turbo Riders · Neel Jani · Akhil Rabindra · Anindith Reddy · Lola Lovinsfosse · Raoul Hyman · Sohil Shah · Amir Syed · Gabriela Jilkova · Jon Lancaster · Parth Ghorpade · Vishnu Prasad · Nicole Havrda GodSpeed Kochi Bangalore Speedsters Speed Demons Delhi · Jordan Albert · Nikhil Bohra · Ruhaan Alva · Aurelia Nobels · Oliver Webb · Anshul Gandhi · Rishon Rajeev · Bainca Bustamante · Mitch Gilbert · Akash Gowda · Shahaan Ali Mohsin · Celia Martin

November 14 saw the teams practice with the cars for the first time at the MMRT. The racers took to the track initially in the dry before practising in wet conditions following rains during and after the lunch interval.