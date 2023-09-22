MotoGP Bharat: Fabio Quartararo And Franco Morbidelli Meet Yamaha India Employees Prior To the IndianOil GP

India Yamaha Motor recently organised a special meet and greet event for more than a thousand of its employees on the eve of the inaugural MotoGP Bharat 2023. This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant located in Uttar Pradesh and provided an opportunity for Yamaha's workforce to interact with the renowned riders of Yamaha's Monster Energy MotoGP team.

The event featured the participation of riders from the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, including Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. At the gathering, the MotoGP riders engaged in informative discussions about their journeys in the world of MotoGP. They also shared a few insights into their racing strategies and took the time to autograph souvenirs for the attendees.

Both the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team and India Yamaha Motor expressed their appreciation for the support and enthusiasm shown by Indian fans. They also promised an electrifying and captivating display of racing prowess at the IndianOil Grand Prix 2023 event.

Here is a brief overview of the featured riders:

Fabio Quartararo (France): Quartararo, who burst onto the MotoGP scene in 2019, made a significant impact by achieving victories in 2020. His journey culminated in his becoming France's first premier-class world champion in 2021. However, the 2023 season has posed challenges for Quartararo and Yamaha, primarily due to the performance of the YZR-M1 machine. So far in 2023, Quartararo has managed just one podium finish, securing third place at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Franco Morbidelli (Italy): Joining the MotoGP ranks in 2018 as the reigning Moto2 World Champion, Morbidelli displayed his talent by securing a runner-up position in the 2020 season. In 2021, a knee injury affected his performance. After joining forces with Quartararo at the Monster Energy Yamaha team, Morbidelli faced a dull 2022 season, and the current year has also been a bit subdued.