MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
21-Sep-23 05:02 PM IST
Highlights
- Marquez resolved his visa problems, confirming his participation and being en route to India.
- Riders expressed concerns about track safety and planned to inspect the circuit before deciding on participation.
- The International Road-Race Teams' Association (IRTA) promised to reimburse teams for flight change costs due to visa delays.
The inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit has faced a tumultuous buildup, with visa issues affecting many teams and riders, including eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. However, there's good news for fans as Marquez recently confirmed on social media that he has received his visa and is en route to India.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
Marquez, the eight-time world champion Repsol Honda rider, was among several riders who initially did not receive their visas on time, causing him to delay his departure. However, his visa situation has now been resolved, and he shared the news with a picture from his flight.
While Marquez's visa problems have been sorted out, many others in the MotoGP paddock are still dealing with visa-related challenges. This situation has led to uncertainty about the event, which marks the first MotoGP round in India.
Despite the hurdles, some riders have managed to visit the Buddh International Circuit. Notably, the reigning MotoGP champion and current championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, along with his rival Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing and KTM rider Jack Miller, were among those who inspected the track.
Jorge Martin, who currently trails Bagnaia by 36 points, will aim to further reduce the Italian's lead after his impressive performance in the previous round at the San Marino GP in Misano.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
The Indian Grand Prix event has faced various challenges, including delayed track works and ongoing homologation processes. The riders have expressed concerns about track safety, and they plan to inspect the circuit themselves before deciding whether to participate.
While some teams, like Ducati and Aprilia, have managed to travel to India, others are still waiting for their visas. The situation has resulted in flight delays, cancellations, and logistical challenges for both teams and media personnel. The International Road-Race Teams' Association (IRTA) has assured teams that it will reimburse them for flight change costs incurred due to the visa issues.
As of now, it is hoped that everyone will arrive in Delhi by Thursday at the latest to ensure the event runs as scheduled. However, there is a possibility of curtailing Friday's practice sessions depending on how the visa situation unfolds, a measure implemented last year during the Argentina Grand Prix due to technical issues with cargo planes.
