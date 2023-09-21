Login

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Sep-23 05:02 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Marquez resolved his visa problems, confirming his participation and being en route to India.
  • Riders expressed concerns about track safety and planned to inspect the circuit before deciding on participation.
  • The International Road-Race Teams' Association (IRTA) promised to reimburse teams for flight change costs due to visa delays.

The inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit has faced a tumultuous buildup, with visa issues affecting many teams and riders, including eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. However, there's good news for fans as Marquez recently confirmed on social media that he has received his visa and is en route to India.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP

 

Marquez, the eight-time world champion Repsol Honda rider, was among several riders who initially did not receive their visas on time, causing him to delay his departure. However, his visa situation has now been resolved, and he shared the news with a picture from his flight.

While Marquez's visa problems have been sorted out, many others in the MotoGP paddock are still dealing with visa-related challenges. This situation has led to uncertainty about the event, which marks the first MotoGP round in India.

 

Despite the hurdles, some riders have managed to visit the Buddh International Circuit. Notably, the reigning MotoGP champion and current championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, along with his rival Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing and KTM rider Jack Miller, were among those who inspected the track.

 

Jorge Martin, who currently trails Bagnaia by 36 points, will aim to further reduce the Italian's lead after his impressive performance in the previous round at the San Marino GP in Misano.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
 

The Indian Grand Prix event has faced various challenges, including delayed track works and ongoing homologation processes. The riders have expressed concerns about track safety, and they plan to inspect the circuit themselves before deciding whether to participate.

 

While some teams, like Ducati and Aprilia, have managed to travel to India, others are still waiting for their visas. The situation has resulted in flight delays, cancellations, and logistical challenges for both teams and media personnel. The International Road-Race Teams' Association (IRTA) has assured teams that it will reimburse them for flight change costs incurred due to the visa issues.

 

As of now, it is hoped that everyone will arrive in Delhi by Thursday at the latest to ensure the event runs as scheduled. However, there is a possibility of curtailing Friday's practice sessions depending on how the visa situation unfolds, a measure implemented last year during the Argentina Grand Prix due to technical issues with cargo planes.

# MotoGP Bharat# MotoGP Bharat 2023# Marc Marquez# Marc Marquez Honda

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14071 second ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10660 second ago

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.

Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9356 second ago

The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8296 second ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3698 second ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-232 second ago

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market

MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
MotoGP Bharat: A Dummies Guide To A Racetrack
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Know nothing about a racetrack? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Here are the key terms you’ll need to be aware of.

MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Do’s and Dont’s For IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

For the first edition of the MotoGP Bharat, here is an extensive list of all the prohibited items that you arent allowed to carry with you to the stands.

MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
MotoGP Bharat: What To Expect From The Inaugural Grand Prix Of India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Here’s the lowdown on everything that you can expect at the IndianOil Grand Prix, or MotoGP Bharat, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24, 2023.

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
MotoGP Bharat 2023: Top 5 Things To Look Out For At The First Ever Indian GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The first ever Indian MotoGP round is here and here are few things that you should look out for if you are a MotoGP, motorsport enthusiast.

MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22 to 24 at the the Buddh International Circuit located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn