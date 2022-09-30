MotoGP Announces Indian Grand Prix Debut In 2023

After announcing the intent to host a round in India, Dorna, the organisers of MotoGP have confirmed that the Indian Grand Prix will be making its debut in 2023. The Indian GP, officially called, the Grand Prix of Bharat is part of the 2023 provisional calendar and is scheduled for September 22-24 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). Do note that the Indian GP is subjected to contract and circuit homologation being finalised. The India round of the premier class racing championship would mark the return of a global motorsport event in the country after nearly a decade. The BIC previously played host to the Indian GP on the Formula 1 calendar between 2011 and 2013.

The Bharat GP would arrive at a crucial juncture in the 2023 championship and could help become a title decider

Speaking about the announcement, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO - Dorna, said, "We're very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can't wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person."

Dorna has partnered with Noida-based Fairstreet Sports (FSS) to bring the championship to the country. Both parties signed a deal for a period of seven years and the arrival is expected to generate employment of about 50,000 along with 5,000 people on just the race weekend. India is a dominant two-wheeler market accounting for 75 per cent of total vehicles used daily. Moreover, every two-wheeler manufacturer with a presence on the MotoGP grid also has a strong business presence in the Indian market. The arrival of MotoGP has also received support from central and state governments.

The Grand Prix of Bharat will be held between September 22-24, 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit

Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, Government of India, said, "It's a historical day for the sporting industry and tribute to the 75th year of India's celebration."

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, said, "It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat."

Nand Gopal "Nandi", Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, "This event will provide a major impetus to the economy by generating an influx of foreign investment in the state."

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO, Fairstreet Sports: "We are thrilled to get MotoGP into India and host this prestigious race. It's a matter of pride that we are bringing this event on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

The Indian GP will kick off the Asian leg followed up with Japan and Indonesia

The Buddh International Circuit will require an upgrade in terms of facilities to accommodate the premier-class championship. The race track will also need to be homologated by the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) and will require tweaks to make it suitable for motorcycle racing. Apart from the premier-class championship, the Bharat GP will also see Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE races being held over the same weekend. The Indian round also holds promise for Indian two-wheeler manufacturers, while bringing a big push for motorsport in the country.