MotoGP To Debut In India Next Year; To Be Called Grand Prix Of Bharat

It is BIG news as MotoGP, the biggest two-wheeler racing spectacle is all set for its India debut by 2023, we are hoping so! Noida-based Fairstreet Sports (FSS) has confirmed that it will organise MotoGP in India in partnership with Dorna Group possibly next year, at Buddh International Circuit. There is significant interest and following of MotoGP in India among racing/motorsport enthusiasts along with two-wheeler companies that have teams in the MotoGP and are also present in India such as Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, KTM and Yamaha. In fact, top management officials from TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle India and India Yamaha Motor were present at the formal announcement of MotoGP in India by Carlos Ezpeleta, MD of Dorna and Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between FSS and Dorna, for a period of 7 years and along with MotoGP races, this also includes promoting motorcycling culture in other parts of India along with nurturing and grooming potential MotoGP riders from India. Along with significant boost to trade and tourism, Dorna and FSS say that bringing MotoGP to India could result in direct and indirect employment for up to 50,00 people along with 5,000 people on the race weekend itself.

Carlos Ezpeleta said, “honestly I’m surprised that we haven’t been approached by anyone before. MotoGP is made for India and India is made for MotoGP. It’s a very good product for the Indian market. The technical level is very high, but I think Indian companies whether they are mechanics, manufacturers can only help MotoGP grow in India.”

The Dorna Group, holders of MotoGP’s commercial rights worldwide made the announcement today and the ‘Grand Prix Bharat’ will be on the MotoGP Calendar in the 2023 season. In addition to the premier class race, the race weekend will also have Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE races happening in India. The likely venue for MotoGP in India is the Buddh International Circuit, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which has seen three editions of Formula One races organised in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Currently, it is the only FIA Grade 1 racetrack in India. The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) will carry out comprehensive homologation and suitability for organising MotoGP races in India and while attempts are being made to include India in the 2023 MotoGP Calendar, the homologation process is likely to take more than a year.