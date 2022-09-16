MotoGP All Set To Arrive In India In 2023, Official Announcement On September 21

In what is a big breakthrough for Indian motorsport fans, the apex two-wheel racing series - MotoGP is likely to be held in India as early as 2023. An official announcement is set to take place on September 21, 2022, and will see the top officials from MotoGP organisers Dorna at the special event. This is a big development for Indian motorsport with MotoGP arriving in India a decade after Formula 1 made its debut. The Indian Grand Prix or 'Bharat GP' -- as it's likely to be called -- is being brought to India by Noida-based FairStreet Sports. Do note that details about the India round are yet to be finalised and we are more likely to see an announcement next week.

The event will see Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer, Dorna Motorsports, in attendance. Apart from the premier class race, the race weekend will see Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE rounds also taking place over the weekend. Reports also suggest that a MotoE round could take place as early as late 2022 in India.

The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida will be the venue for the Indian MotoGP round with it being the only FIA Grade 1 race track in the country. It's unclear as to when the Bharat GP will be placed on the 2023 MotoGP calendar. It will also be interesting to see if MotoGP opts for a night race in India given the extreme heat conditions. That said, this will be a major opportunity for businesses. Expect more details to be announced next week.