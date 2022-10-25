India-Bound Toyota Innova Hycross Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

After weeks of speculation regarding the future of the Innova Crysta, the Japanese carmaker’s Indonesia arm has teased the Toyota Innova Hycross ahead of its global debut slated for November 2022. The all-new Innova Hycross MPV will be introduced with the refreshed exterior styling, a completely new interior, and an all-new hybrid powertrain. Additionally, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by monocoque architecture and a front-wheel-drive layout, progressing from the ladder-frame construction and rear-wheel-drive layout. Expect the India launch of the Toyota Innova Hycross soon after its global debut.

Speaking of the teaser image, expect the new Toyota Innova Hycross to feature a new front grille, inspired by the signature design of the company’s global models. The large hexagonal front section is flanked by aggressive-looking headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The new Innova Hycross will also feature strong character lines on the bonnet below which is the reprofiled bumper and redesigned fog lamp housing. The design changes are expected to be more radical in flesh with a completely refreshed look for the new MPV.

Reports also suggest that the Toyota Innova Hycross will sport a completely new interior with a larger infotainment system coupled with a 360-degree camera, captain seats for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, among others. Also expect a few creature comforts missing from the earlier model to be made available with this new iteration. Recent spy images also hint that the new Toyota Innova Hycross will be slightly larger than the earlier model, offering extra space on the inside for the passengers.

But the pièce de résistance for the Innova Hycross will be the new powertrain option, as Toyota is expected to employ a mild and strong hybrid option, identical to the combination of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. So, a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid unit will be paired with an e-CVT unit, along with a larger 2.0-litre unit instead of the 1.5-litre mill as its strong hybrid contender. We expect Toyota to heavily localise the hybrid technology to price the car aggressively once launched.