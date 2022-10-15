Upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross Spotted Testing In India; To Get Floating Touchscreen Infotainment

Toyota is set to give one of its best selling models - the Toyota Innova - its biggest update ever. Set to enter the third generation in India, the upcoming Innova is dubbed to be called the Toyota Innova Hycross, and will replace the Innova Crysta . As the name suggests, the model will get hybrid drivetrains like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder , and will benefit from a high fuel efficiency figure. The model is expected to make its global debut next month, and it has been spotted testing in India wearing camouflage, ahead of its debut.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will be launched early next year.

The new spy-shots of the Innova Hycross are the best ones yet, and show a good amount of detail of the exterior shape of the MPV . While the design of the Innova is set to be all new, the latest spy-shots show that it still retains the angular lines from the Crysta. The third row window is triangular shaped, and the outlines of the semi-camouflaged headlamps & tail-lamps also showed angular shapes. Overall though, the silhouette has grown up to be more butch and muscular, and it doesn't really resemble the first gen Innova in many ways. Overall, the silhouette is very upright, giving it an SUV-esque appeal.

The Innova Hycross retains the angular cues from the Crysta, but gets a more muscular design.

The lighting on the Innova seems to have gotten LED treatment, but the lights are not full LED. While the headlamps were considerably covered, the tail lights showed LED brake lights, but halogen turn indicators. The Hycross also appears to be longer than the Crysta, and will have a larger wheelbase too, along with larger alloy wheels.

The Innova Hycross was spotted with semi-LED tail lights.

The spy-shots also revealed a glimpse of the interior, and while no design details were readily visible, we could spot a floating touchscreen infotainment unit on the dashboard. The unit was unlike any other seen on any Toyota models yet, and this could mean that the Innova Hycross, will get a significantly different looking cabin - or at least dash board - than the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, or the Crysta.

The Toyota Innova Hycross will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit.

On the engine front, the Innova Hycross is expected to get 2 engine options, but both will be petrol hybrid units, and the MPV will likely not have a diesel engine on offer at the time of launch. The two petrol engines - like the Hyryder - may bear a similar displacement figure, but will vary in terms of the hybrid tech on offer. While one will be a mild hybrid engine, the other will feature a strong hybrid assist, with an all-electric mode too. The engines are expected to be larger than the Hyryder's units, and their displacements could be around the 2,000 cc mark.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to make its global debut in November 2022, but the price announcements likely won't happen until Q1 of 2023. Deliveries are also expected to commence around the same time.