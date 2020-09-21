New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report

Indian Oil bought the cargo from Shell at about $4.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and it is expected to be delivered in Dahej on Nov. 12.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Indian Oil bought the cargo from Shell and it is expected to be delivered in Dahej on November 12

Indian Oil Corp bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, three industry sources said.

a3ovobt8

The LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) fuel bought by Indian Oil is expected to be delivered in Dahej

It bought the cargo from Shell at about $4.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the cargo to be delivered into Dahej on Nov. 12, two of the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Shell Launches Major Cost-Cutting Drive To Prepare For Energy Transition Shell Launches Major Cost-Cutting Drive To Prepare For Energy Transition
Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report
BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Price Expectation BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro Price Expectation
Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000 Tata Altroz Diesel Prices Slashed By Rs. 40,000
Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities Upcoming MG Gloster To Come With Strong Off-Roading Capabilities
MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor
Harley-Davidson Gets $3 Million Relief Over Emissions Fine Harley-Davidson Gets $3 Million Relief Over Emissions Fine
Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed Husqvarna 401 Twins Launch Details Revealed
HAAH Automotive Offers To Invest $258 Million In Ssangyong Motor: Report HAAH Automotive Offers To Invest $258 Million In Ssangyong Motor: Report
Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices
2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut 2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme
Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities