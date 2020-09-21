Indian Oil Corp Buys LNG Cargo For November Delivery: Report

Indian Oil bought the cargo from Shell and it is expected to be delivered in Dahej on November 12

Indian Oil Corp bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, three industry sources said.

The LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) fuel bought by Indian Oil is expected to be delivered in Dahej

It bought the cargo from Shell at about $4.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the cargo to be delivered into Dahej on Nov. 12, two of the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

