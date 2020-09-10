One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India

With electric two-wheelers showing improving acceptance in India, there are new EV startups forming in India and One Electric Motorcycles, an EV startup, has announced that it has completed the homologation process and the on-road trials of its new electric motorcycle, the 'KRIDN'. The company will launch the electric motorcycle in October 2020 and the tentative pricing will be ₹ 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). One Electric Motorcycles is claiming that the 'KRIDN' will be the fastest electric motorcycle in India upon its launch, with a top speed of over 95 kmph. Well, we will have to ride and test the motorcycle to verify that claim. In case you wanted to know the meaning of KRIDN, it means 'to play' in Sanskrit.

(The One Electric KRIDN gets a claimed range of 110 km)

With high performance, we also wanted to make a motorcycle which lasts for many years. Suspension from Munjal Showa, wide tyres from CEAT, Lighting from FIEM Industries and in house developed heavy duty chassis ensures this, along with making spares easily available," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric Motorcycles.

(It will get a claimed top speed of 95 kmph)

The exact specifications of the bike are not known yet, but the company says that it will be able to reach 95 kmph+ and make 165 Nm of peak torque. The IP protected design of KRIDN has also been developed in house by One Electric Team. The company will begin deliveries of the motorcycle in cities of Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the first week of October 2020. In fact, interested customers can pre-book the KRIDN electric motorcycle for free on the company's website. There will be two variants offered at the launch, the KRIDN and the KRIDN R, with the latter being used for bike taxi services and last mile deliveries.

(One Electric will begin deliveries of the KRIDN in four cities of India - Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad)

While the KRIDN may or may not be the fastest electric motorcycle among the current crop of electric two-wheelers, there are other high-speed electric motorcycle models in the works such as the Ultraviolette F77 and the Emflux One, which claims to be the first Indian electric superbike. Both models are yet to be launched in India, but once they do, they are likely to be faster than the KRIDN.

