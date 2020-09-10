New Cars and Bikes in India
search

One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India

language dropdown

One Electric Motorcycles, a new EV startup, has announced the completion of the on-road trials and homologation process of its new electric motorcycle, 'KRIDN'. The company claims that this will be the fastest electric motorcycle in India when it is launched.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The One Electric KRIDN will be launched in India in October 2020.

Highlights

  • KRIDN means 'to play' in Sanskrit
  • It claims to be the fastest electric motorcycle in India - not verified
  • The One Electric KRIDN has been designed and developed in India

With electric two-wheelers showing improving acceptance in India, there are new EV startups forming in India and One Electric Motorcycles, an EV startup, has announced that it has completed the homologation process and the on-road trials of its new electric motorcycle, the 'KRIDN'. The company will launch the electric motorcycle in October 2020 and the tentative pricing will be ₹ 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). One Electric Motorcycles is claiming that the 'KRIDN' will be the fastest electric motorcycle in India upon its launch, with a top speed of over 95 kmph. Well, we will have to ride and test the motorcycle to verify that claim. In case you wanted to know the meaning of KRIDN, it means 'to play' in Sanskrit.

Also Read: World EV Day: Top Electric Two-Wheelers On Sale In India

ucpnsamo

(The One Electric KRIDN gets a claimed range of 110 km)

With high performance, we also wanted to make a motorcycle which lasts for many years. Suspension from Munjal Showa, wide tyres from CEAT, Lighting from FIEM Industries and in house developed heavy duty chassis ensures this, along with making spares easily available," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric Motorcycles.

Also Read: TVS Invests ₹ 30 Crore In Ultraviolette Automotive

i2fvgr5g

(It will get a claimed top speed of 95 kmph)

The exact specifications of the bike are not known yet, but the company says that it will be able to reach 95 kmph+ and make 165 Nm of peak torque. The IP protected design of KRIDN has also been developed in house by One Electric Team. The company will begin deliveries of the motorcycle in cities of Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the first week of October 2020. In fact, interested customers can pre-book the KRIDN electric motorcycle for free on the company's website. There will be two variants offered at the launch, the KRIDN and the KRIDN R, with the latter being used for bike taxi services and last mile deliveries.

6nsbs9do

(One Electric will begin deliveries of the KRIDN in four cities of India - Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad)

0 Comments

While the KRIDN may or may not be the fastest electric motorcycle among the current crop of electric two-wheelers, there are other high-speed electric motorcycle models in the works such as the Ultraviolette F77 and the Emflux One, which claims to be the first Indian electric superbike. Both models are yet to be launched in India, but once they do, they are likely to be faster than the KRIDN.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres   Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030 European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030
One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India
Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit   Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit  
Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA
Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem
Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years
World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like
Upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport Spotted In New All-Black Shade Upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport Spotted In New All-Black Shade
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment Mercedes-Benz India Launches New Campaign To Revive Buying Sentiment
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to Rs. 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities