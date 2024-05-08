Login
India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units

According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • In April 2024, total auto retail sales stood at 22,06,070 units
  • In April 2024, passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,35,123 units, a growth of about 16 per cent
  • Two-wheeler retail sales for the period saw the highest growth of 33.21 per cent, at 16,43,510 units

India’s total vehicle retail sales for the Month of April 2024 reached 22,06,070 units, witnessing almost 27 per cent year-on-year growth. According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. At the same time, compared to March 2024, when auto retails stood at 21,27,177 units, the industry saw a month-on-month growth of about 4 per cent. 

 

In April 2024, passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,35,123 units, a growth of about 16 per cent compared to 2,89,056 units retailed during the same month last year. At the same time, compared to the 3,22,345 units sold in March, passenger vehicle sales saw a MoM growth of 4 per cent. 

 

Also Read: Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY

 

bajaj auto 2022 11 11 T06 46 11 599 Z

Against the 15,29,875 vehicles sold in March 2023, the segment witnessed 8 per cent MoM growth

 

Two-wheeler retail sales for the period saw the highest growth of 33.21 per cent, at 16,43,510 units. In comparison, the industry sold 12,33,763 units a year ago in April 2023. At the same time, against the 15,29,875 vehicles sold in March 2023, the segment witnessed 8 per cent MoM growth. 

 

Also Read: India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY

 

Mahindra Treo 2022 09 06 T13 58 55 164 Z

Three-wheeler sales grew around 9 per cent, at 80,105 units, in April 2024

 

On the other hand, three-wheeler sales grew around 9 per cent, at 80,105 units, in April 2024. The segment retailed 73,310 vehicles during the same month in 2023. However, compared to 1,05,222 units sold in March 2024, MoM 3-wheeler sales fell 24 per cent. Similarly, commercial vehicle sales reached 90,707 units, a 2.31 per cent growth compared to 88,663 vehicles sold in April 2023. Compared to 91,289 units sold in March 2024, month-on-month sales fell 0.64 per cent. 

 

# FADA# FADA Sales# Car Sales# Car Sales April 2024# Auto Sales April 2024# SUV# Sedan# Electric Vehicle# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Cars# car# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

