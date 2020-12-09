New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Each Heritage 60 Edition will be built at Jaguars Castle Bromwich plant in the UK and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide expand View Photos
Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide

Jaguar is marking the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a new limited-edition F-Type Heritage 60 Edition. Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide and each one of them will be hand-finished by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. Each Heritage 60 Edition will be built at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich plant in the UK and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. 

9a4sco8o

The F-Type gets a Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn't been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s 

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn't been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim which isn't available on the F-Type.

noaou2f8

It comes with a supercharged V8 pushing 567 bhp and has a top speed of 299 kmph 

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-type's rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats are also part of this model.

Newsbeep
1efuveqo

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-type's rear-view mirror casing 

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Jaguar SV Bespoke said, “We've worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It's testament to Jaguar's sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today's F-Type.” 

The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles with exclusive diamond-turned gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, gloss black and hrome exterior accents and black brake calipers.

353tijt

It gets the Touch Pro infotainment system and Smartphone Pack 

0 Comments

Under the hood the F-Type comes with a supercharged V8 punching out 567 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph is done in just 3.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 299 kmph. The F-Type also provides a suite of advanced driver-focused technologies, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro Infotainment system and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay as standard.

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Tesla Launches Second $5 Billion Share Sale Since September
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition Unveiled In U.S.
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition
Skoda Auto India Aims To Hit 30,000 Units In Annual Sales Next Year
Skoda Auto India Aims To Hit 30,000 Units In Annual Sales Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
TVS Srichakra Announces Rs. 1,000 Crore Capex For Production Expansion
TVS Srichakra Announces Rs. 1,000 Crore Capex For Production Expansion
Roger Dubuis Launches Lamborghini Huracan STO Inspired Limited Edition Watch
Roger Dubuis Launches Lamborghini Huracan STO Inspired Limited Edition Watch
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Announces 3 Rider Squad For 2021 Dakar
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
Piaggio Targets 450 Dealerships Across India By 2022
Aprilia To Bring 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India; Launch Likely By 2023
Aprilia To Bring 300-400 cc Motorcycles In India; Launch Likely By 2023
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Lexus Electric SUV Teased With Drivetrain Tech 
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Aprilia RS 660 India Launch Confirmed
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Triumph Motorcycles India Introduces Customisation Feature On Its Website
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Omega Seiki Mobility, CK Motors Join Hands For Three-Wheeler Sales
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Living With The Ather 450X Electric Scooter: Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 95.12 Lakh - 2.42 Crore
EMI Starts
1,97,4539% / 5 yrs
Sports Car
Petrol
Automatic
15.3 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 2-Litre Review
05:21
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 2-Litre Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Sep-18 08:38 AM IST
2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift
03:17
2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-19 08:00 AM IST
Jaguar F-Type, Aprilia And Vespa Launch, Vazirani Shul
17:56
Jaguar F-Type, Aprilia And Vespa Launch, Vazirani Shul
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 29-Sep-18 09:30 PM IST
2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR Review
06:51
2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-18 03:33 PM IST
KIA Stinger And Jaguar F-Type SVR
19:08
KIA Stinger And Jaguar F-Type SVR
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jul-18 08:30 PM IST
RR Flying Taxi, Volvo XC40 Variants, Ford Sales, Jaguar F-Type
03:47
RR Flying Taxi, Volvo XC40 Variants, Ford Sales, Jaguar F-Type
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jul-18 09:35 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Suzuki Burgman Street 125
02:36
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Suzuki Burgman Street 125
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-18 09:19 PM IST
Jaguar F-Type Project 7 Confirmed for Production
02:09
Jaguar F-Type Project 7 Confirmed for Production
  • News
  • 25-Jun-14 04:19 PM IST
Growling F-Type CoupÃ©
05:08
Growling F-Type CoupÃ©
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Apr-14 08:00 PM IST
Jaguar F Type Headlight
Jaguar F Type Headlight
Jaguar F Type Grill
Jaguar F Type Grill
Jaguar F Type Top Rear View
Jaguar F Type Top Rear View
Jaguar F Type Front View
Jaguar F Type Front View
Jaguar F Type Side View
Jaguar F Type Side View
Jaguar F Type
Jaguar F Type
Jaguar F Type Rear View
Jaguar F Type Rear View
Jaguar F Type Top View
Jaguar F Type Top View
Jaguar F Type Steering
Jaguar F Type Steering
Jaguar F Type Dashboard
Jaguar F Type Dashboard
Jaguar F Type Est 1935
Jaguar F Type Est 1935
Jaguar F Type Mode
Jaguar F Type Mode
Jaguar F Type Infotainment
Jaguar F Type Infotainment
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is An All-New Sports SUV With Enhanced Performance And Latest Tech
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities