Jaguar Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of The E-Type With An F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide

Jaguar is marking the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a new limited-edition F-Type Heritage 60 Edition. Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide and each one of them will be hand-finished by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke. Each Heritage 60 Edition will be built at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich plant in the UK and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire.

The F-Type gets a Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn't been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn't been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim which isn't available on the F-Type.

It comes with a supercharged V8 pushing 567 bhp and has a top speed of 299 kmph

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-type's rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats are also part of this model.

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-type's rear-view mirror casing

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Jaguar SV Bespoke said, “We've worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It's testament to Jaguar's sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today's F-Type.”

The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles with exclusive diamond-turned gloss black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, gloss black and hrome exterior accents and black brake calipers.

It gets the Touch Pro infotainment system and Smartphone Pack

Under the hood the F-Type comes with a supercharged V8 punching out 567 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph is done in just 3.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 299 kmph. The F-Type also provides a suite of advanced driver-focused technologies, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro Infotainment system and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay as standard.





For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.