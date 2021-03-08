Jaguar Land Rover To Reduce Its Workforce In India

Jaguar Land Rover has initiated a global restructuring process, and India too is a part of it. As part of the process, the Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker is set to reduce its workforce in India. In fact, the company has already commenced the lay-off process. Replying to our email, Ankur Kansal, Brand Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, told carandbike, "We need to reduce the cost base to achieve a lean foundation, which will allow us to transform most effectively into a more agile organisation. The organisational design activity that has already begun means that some functions within the business may increase in size and others may reduce to reflect the future vision."

Earlier in February, Jaguar Land Rover had announced that it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global salaried workforce, by the next financial year. The company had said that the layoffs will only include white-collar jobs, and does not impact hourly paid, manufacturing employees. The announcement came right after the company announced that the Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and e-models of its entire lineup will be launched by 2030. The Land Rover brand, on the other hand, will launch six fully electric models over the next five years, with the first one coming up in 2024.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global salaried workforce, by the next financial year

Explaining the reorganisation activity for India, Kansal said, "Our future strategy, recently announced, not only includes plans for our brands and vehicles but also how we will reimagine our entire business. As we begin our journey to becoming an agile organization, it's imperative that we make every possible efficiency right from the start, including finding the right baseline cost for our workforce. With a renewed imperative to prioritize value creation through quality and profit-over-volume approach, we are in the process of creating a flatter structure designed to empower employees to create and deliver at speed and with a clear purpose." He further added, "This reorganisation activity, in India, also includes re-deployment and additions within our overall organisation, basis skills match in different parts of our business."

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Bookings Open In India

Right now, the company is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle, the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace in India

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Review

Having said that, Jaguar Land Rover India has not specified the number of people it will let go, or the kind of severance package being offered to them. However, India being one of the smaller markets for the company it's non-manufacturing workforce is already small, so the number might not be very big. Right now, the company is gearing up to launch its first fully electric vehicle in India with the Jaguar I-Pace. The electric crossover will be launched on March 23, and the company has already set-up charging stations at 22 of its dealerships across 19 cities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.