carandbike logo
search

Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch

The Jaguar I-Pace will now be launched on March 23, 2021, and ahead of the new launch date, the company has equipped its dealerships with chargers for the EV.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Jaguar I-Pace will now be launched on March 23, 2021
  • The I-Pace is powered by two electric motors with 394 bhp & 696 Nm
  • JLR has installed 35 chargers so far at 22 dealerships across 19 cities

The Jaguar I-Pace was originally scheduled for launch on March 9. However, the company has now announced that the wait will be a tad longer by a few weeks with the launch rescheduled to March 23, 2021. The I-Pace will be India's second luxury electric offering after the Mercedes-Benz EQC and is likely to be priced around ₹ 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark. On the bright side, Jaguar Land Rover India also announced that 22 of its dealerships across 19 cities are ready with charging stations to support the brand's first electric offering.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV India Launch Date Announced

JLR India says the retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across the country. In addition, the dealer staff has been trained by the automaker on EVs, which enable them to answer all queries and concerns of the customer.

1fjto6ss

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered in three trims - S, SE and HSE

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "Electric Vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our Retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers."

Newsbeep

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin In March 2021

At present, about 35 EV chargers have been installed at JLR dealerships pan India and the company is in the process of installing more. In addition, the Jaguar I-Pace can be charged Tata Power's EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country located at malls, residential complexes and highways. In addition, Jaguar India will set-up a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger for customers using a domestic charging cable.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Review

1ll92od

The Jaguar I-Pace will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment

0 Comments

The Jaguar I-Pace marks a new era for the automaker, which plans to go all-electric by 2025. The model will be powered by twin electric motors developing 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The range stands at 480 km on a single charge from the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds. The electric offering will be available in three variants - S, SE, and HSE.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace

Expected Price
₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
Sedan
Electric
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Jaguar I Pace Bootspace
    Jaguar I Pace Bootspace
  • Jaguar I Pace Head Light
    Jaguar I Pace Head Light
  • Jaguar I Pace Rear View
    Jaguar I Pace Rear View
  • Jaguar I Pace Style
    Jaguar I Pace Style
  • Jaguar I Pace Charging Details
    Jaguar I Pace Charging Details
  • Jaguar I Pace First Ride
    Jaguar I Pace First Ride
  • Jaguar I Pace Hill Assist
    Jaguar I Pace Hill Assist
  • Jaguar I Pace Riding View
    Jaguar I Pace Riding View
  • Jaguar I Pace Dashboard
    Jaguar I Pace Dashboard
  • Jaguar I Pace Interier
    Jaguar I Pace Interier
x
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.18 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.18 Lakh
Indian Designer Pratap Bose Named As Finalist For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year
Indian Designer Pratap Bose Named As Finalist For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities