Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Rescheduled, Dealer Network Gets Charging Stations Ahead Of Launch

The Jaguar I-Pace was originally scheduled for launch on March 9. However, the company has now announced that the wait will be a tad longer by a few weeks with the launch rescheduled to March 23, 2021. The I-Pace will be India's second luxury electric offering after the Mercedes-Benz EQC and is likely to be priced around ₹ 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark. On the bright side, Jaguar Land Rover India also announced that 22 of its dealerships across 19 cities are ready with charging stations to support the brand's first electric offering.

JLR India says the retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across the country. In addition, the dealer staff has been trained by the automaker on EVs, which enable them to answer all queries and concerns of the customer.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered in three trims - S, SE and HSE

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "Electric Vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our Retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers."

At present, about 35 EV chargers have been installed at JLR dealerships pan India and the company is in the process of installing more. In addition, the Jaguar I-Pace can be charged Tata Power's EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country located at malls, residential complexes and highways. In addition, Jaguar India will set-up a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger for customers using a domestic charging cable.

The Jaguar I-Pace will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment

The Jaguar I-Pace marks a new era for the automaker, which plans to go all-electric by 2025. The model will be powered by twin electric motors developing 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The range stands at 480 km on a single charge from the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds. The electric offering will be available in three variants - S, SE, and HSE.

