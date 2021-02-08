Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV India Launch Date Announced

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the much-awaited Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV will go on sale in India on March 9, 2021. The first example of the I-Pace arrived in India in January this year and the launch will take place through a virtual event open to the media, customers and fans alike. The I-Pace is the brand's first launch of the year and also its first electric offering in the country. The upcoming EV will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE and will be seen in a single powertrain option - EV400. The Jaguar I-Pace also became the first car to sweep up three coveted awards as the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car of the Year for 2019.

Speaking on the announcement, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-Pace in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles. I am certain that members of the media, our esteemed customers and fans of the brand will thoroughly enjoy the virtual experience being offered through this unique, futuristic, and eclectically designed launch event."

The Jaguar I-Pace will get AWD, while 0-100 kmph will come up in just 4.8 seconds on the electric offering

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and rear axle respectively, which develop a combined power output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. Powe is sent to all four wheels via the AWD system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds and promises a range of over 480 km. The model comes with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will take about 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100 kW rapid charger, while a 7 kW AC wall box charger will take about 10 hours for a full charge.

Visually, the Jaguar I-Pace remains as charismatic as Jaguar cars tend to be with the sloping bonnet, sharp LED headlamps, and the massive grille upfront. It does get a sloping roofline for a more crossover-like profile, which gives it a distinctive look. Inside, the I-Pace comes with a well-appointed cabin that includes electric adjustable Luxtec sport seats, 380 watt Merdian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, animated Directional Indicators, Head-Up Display (HUD), Adaptive Cruise Control, and more. Prices are expected to start from around ₹ 1 crore for the new Jaguar I-Pace and the model will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC in the segment.

