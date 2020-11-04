New Cars and Bikes in India
Jaguar I-Pace Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin In March 2021

The company is looking to launch its first all-electric car in India in early 2021 after which deliveries will start from March 2021.

Ameya Naik
Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the bookings for the I-Pace are now open. The company is looking to launch its first all-electric car in India in early 2021 after which deliveries will start from March 2021. The company has taken 4 years to build the car from the concept stage to the production version. Unlike other Jaguar cars, this one does not get a long bonnet and that's because there is no internal combustion engine. In fact, the shorter bonnet helps in improving aerodynamics.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Review

The all-electric car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The car also comes with a lovely set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs. It has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40 degrees to 40 degrees celcius. With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes. The I-Pace isn't pitched as an off-roader, but it's capable of a wading depth of 500mm.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details 

The I-Pace was the winner of the three WCOTY awards 

The I-Pace comes with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and the rear axle which have a combined power output of 395 bhp and makes maximum of 696 Nm of torque. It also features an AWD system. A 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.8 seconds and the performance SUV will have a range of over 480 km. The 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wallbox. 

A 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.8 seconds and the performance SUV will have a range of over 480 km. 

The 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery comes with an 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty. Additionally, I-Pace customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger. It will be offered in three variants  - S, SE, and HSE.
 
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company's vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

