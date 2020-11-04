Jaguar I-Pace Bookings Open In India; Deliveries To Begin In March 2021

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that the bookings for the I-Pace are now open. The company is looking to launch its first all-electric car in India in early 2021 after which deliveries will start from March 2021. The company has taken 4 years to build the car from the concept stage to the production version. Unlike other Jaguar cars, this one does not get a long bonnet and that's because there is no internal combustion engine. In fact, the shorter bonnet helps in improving aerodynamics.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Review

The all-electric car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The car also comes with a lovely set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs. It has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperatures from -40 degrees to 40 degrees celcius. With over 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes. The I-Pace isn't pitched as an off-roader, but it's capable of a wading depth of 500mm.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details

The I-Pace was the winner of the three WCOTY awards

The I-Pace comes with two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front and the rear axle which have a combined power output of 395 bhp and makes maximum of 696 Nm of torque. It also features an AWD system. A 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.8 seconds and the performance SUV will have a range of over 480 km. The 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wallbox.

A 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.8 seconds and the performance SUV will have a range of over 480 km.

The 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery comes with an 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty. Additionally, I-Pace customers will benefit from complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger. It will be offered in three variants - S, SE, and HSE.



Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company's vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.