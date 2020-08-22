JD Power’s Latest Report Indicates That People Want More Cameras In Their Cars

The latest JD Power report which focusses on the tech experience of cars stresses that people are looking for more cameras in cars. At the same time, the report also stated that people don't like gesture-based user interfaces for their cars as they can be finicky and there is a general lack of trust for driver-assist features. This report focussed on consumers in the US. The report stressed the fact that people wanted more and better rear cameras and ground view cameras. In addition to this more advanced camera technologies like transparent trailer view techniques will also be appreciated by consumers. The report states that 73 per cent of consumers in the sample size wanted rearview cameras, while 62 per cent wanted ground view cameras and 53 per cent wanted transparent trailer technologies.

That being said, the consumers weren't fully on board with driver-assist systems. “Some drivers mention the positive experience they have from using the system (e.g., lower stress and arriving at their destination more refreshed), yet this necessary step to achieve higher levels of automated driving is failing to earn the trust of most drivers who consider it to be annoying or distracting,” says the report.

“Owners think highly of technologies that provide an “extra set of eyes” to help them drive their vehicle. Notably, owners in the luxury segment rate such technologies highest in five of the six satisfaction attributes measured in the study,” said the report.

The report highlights the need for proper driver training so they can make use of the technologies available in the best possible way as there are many technologies being employed by numerous brands.

Interestingly, many consumers also reported that they didn't particularly like gesture-based navigation and infotainment systems. This report particularly cited gesture-based systems that are in high-end vehicles that don't involve any touch. This is interesting as gesture-based UI has even failed to proliferate through mainstream consumer tech with wearables like the Google Glass and the Amazon Fire phone failing as they depended on gesture controls.

“ Owners who have this feature on their vehicle experience a high rate of problems (36 problems per 100 vehicles), which is more than twice the rate of the next closest technology. A high proportion (61 per cent) of these owners use the technology less than half of the time they drive, with 14 per cent having never tried it and 16 per cent have tried it but no longer using it,” claimed the report.

Apart from this, the report also cited Tesla for the first time. It managed an innovation index of 593. This segment was led by Volvo with a score of 617, followed by BMW which scored 583 trailing Tesla. Cadillac scored 577, Mercedes scored lesser at 567. Hyundai topped all the brands in the mass market segment with a score of 556.

