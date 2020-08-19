Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Will Achieve Full Self-Driving Capabilities Thanks To The Dojo Supercomputer

Tesla will be releasing an improved Autopilot which will be a limited release, in 2 months

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk recently announced on Twitter to share a variety of updates on Tesla Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD). The Dojo Neural Net training centre. Since 2019 April Tesla has been working on a "DOJO", a supercomputer to train neural networks (NN). Elon Musk had earlier claimed that he had a major program under work at Tesla about which he didn't share details. The mighty super training computer is now called Dojo. The aim behind Dojo is to take in vast amounts of data and train at a video level and do unsupervised training of massive amount of video data with the help of the Dojo program.

Also Read: Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors

Tesla is developing a NN training computer called Dojo to process truly vast amounts of video data. It's a beast! Please consider joining our AI or computer/chip teams if this sounds interesting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020

Musk spoke about it in his recent tweets while also announcing to all the AI and computer/chip experts to come together and be a part of this revolution in developing the Dojo. "Tesla is developing a NN training computer called Dojo to process truly vast amounts of video data. It's a beast! Please consider joining our AI or computer/chip teams if this sounds interesting," he tweeted.

Also Read: Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life

Our main engineering locations are Palo Alto, Austin & Seattle, but working remotely is acceptable for exceptional candidates — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2020

Tesla will be releasing an improved Autopilot which will be a limited release in 2 months. Tesla had announced that they were doing a rewrite of the program. As we all know the current Autopilot/FSD is great. In fact, Musk claimed that he has been running an "alpha" version of the update on his personal vehicle.

"The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap because it's a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks," said the billionaire.

The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap, because it's a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks. August 14, 2020

The biggest issues that the autopilot has had to face were the potholes. That too has been looked into by Musk and his team if his tweets are to be believed. "Yes! We're labelling bumps & potholes, so the car can slow down or steer around them when safe to do so," he tweeted over the weekend.

While the issue of potholes was brought up by a lot of Tesla fans, someone also pointed out whether the new update will take care of roundabouts? In response to a question about whether the next version of Autopilot will be able to do roundabouts, Elon wrote, "Not perfectly at first, but yes. Will take maybe a year or so to get really good at roundabouts worldwide. The world has a zillion weird corner cases."

Dojo will be enabling faster Neural Network learning. Dojo is used to increase training speed and enable self-supervised learning. But then what is the issue with the existing Autopilot that the new update will be enhancing.

The biggest issues that the autopilot has had to face were the potholes

Musk tried to simplify the same by explaining why there was a need for the massive rewrite of the existing Autopilot software. "Autopilot was trapped in a local maximum, labelling single camera images uncorrelated in time. Now, it is not." What it technically means is a local maximum, also called a relative maximum, is a maximum within some neighbourhood that need not be (but maybe) a global maximum.

What now awaits are the regulatory authorities to sanction the approvals for the new update and the use of Robotaxis. "This is out of our hands, so hard to predict. Maybe on order of 10 billion km of real-world driving will be enough to convince regulators," tweeted Musk.

Tesla is also working on the automated honking system on the upgrade

Tesla has 10 billion km of real-world driving data. This brings to our common curiosities whether the regulatory authorities will find Tesla's autopilot safer for robotaxis to ply on roads.

Here is a fun trivia - Tesla is also working on the automated honking system on the upgrade. Not sure if he was joking or serious, the honks will sound like a goat with their addition to speakers outside the chassis.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.