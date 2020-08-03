Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors

Elon Musk also indicated that he would be even open to the idea of sharing Tesla's self-driving car tech

Tesla's mercurial co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has revealed that he is open to the idea of sharing the company's electric vehicle technology and manufacturing capabilities with its competitors. Responding to a tweet by Teslarati, the billionaire tweeted, " Tesla is open to licensing software and supply powertrains and batteries. We're just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush the competition."

Tesla is open to licensing software and supplying powertrains & batteries. We're just trying to accelerate sustainable energy, not crush competitors! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2020

In addition to the tweet, Musk also indicated that he would be even open to the idea of sharing Tesla's self-driving car technology called "Autopilot". Replying to a follower on the same Twitter thread, he cryptically responded "sure".

Musk has already pledged that Tesla will open-source all its patents. He views the use of sustainable energy as a critical tipping point against the battle for climate change. Musk has continuously reiterated this stance. He initially penned a blog post on Tesla's website back in 2014.

"Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport. If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal. Tesla will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology" he wrote in the original blog post.

Some automotive companies like Volkswagen claim that Tesla has a head start of about a decade over the industry. Many giants are obsessed with replicating the success that Tesla has found in the EV space. This success catapulted the company to become the highest capitalised automobile manufacturer in the world, pushing it ahead of even Japanese giant Toyota in June this year.

Tesla even managed to book a profit of $104 million in Q2 of 2020 despite lockdowns at its manufacturing facility with its core market of the US, being the worst impacted country by the coronavirus pandemic. It also marked the first time Tesla had booked a profit for four quarters in a row.

As for us in India, there is no clarity on when we can expect Tesla's to come to our shores, however, soon Tesla's will be manufactured in Europe, in the Netherlands, alongside a new factory in the US, in Austin, Texas.

