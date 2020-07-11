Tesla Model 3 Expected To Arrive In India Soon, Hints CEO Elon Musk

We've been waiting to see Tesla make its way to India and it's been about 4 years now, since the company mentioned that it wishes to make its mark in the Indian market. With the launch of the Model 3 it looked like India would certainly get the car and also see the brand launch itself as a formidable electric vehicle player. But none of that ever came to fruition. Now, again, there's some hope for the brand coming to the country. Replying to Arvind Gupta's tweet, which seeked answers to Tesla coming to India, for he had booked a Model 3 4 years ago, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk replied "Sorry, should hopefully be soon!".

Also Read: Elon Musk Hints At The Possibility Of A New Tesla Gigafactory In Asia Outside China

Sorry, should hopefully be soon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2020

Of course, there's no timeline given yet, but let's hope that it does come sooner. India is on Musk's radar even for a Gigafactory but none of this has yet been confirmed by the carmaker. Currently, the carmaker is focusing on building a new facility in Berlin, Germany. It is also planning to set up a second factory in Austin, Texas to serve the East Coast.

Presently, the electric car manufacturer is offering four models in the home market that includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Roadster and Model Y. Talking about the Tesla Model 3, the electric car is offered in three variants - Performance, Long Range AWD & Standard Plus. The performance variant is capable of hitting 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds whereas the standard & long-range variants take 5.3 seconds and 4.4 seconds, respectively.

Tesla Model 3 is offered in three variants - Standard, Long Range & Performance

Tesla's Model 3 electric car can be ordered online via the company's official website and when bookings for the car began, India was on the list, giving us hope that the car was to be introduced in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.