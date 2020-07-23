Tesla To Build Its New $1.1 Billion Gigafactory In Texas, USA

Tesla Inc. has finally confirmed that its second vehicle production plant, commonly known as Gigafactory, for the US, will be built in Texas, near the city of Austin . The new $1.1 billion ( ₹ 8,211 crore) plant will build the company's futuristic pick-up truck, Cybertruck, as well as the Model 3 and Model Y, and the new plant will mainly serve the eastern parts of the United States. The final battle was between Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas, and one of the main reasons for choosing the latter could be because the Lone Star State is offering tax rebates of up to $65 million to Tesla for building the new factory and providing employment to thousands of locals.

The new Tesla Gigafactory will mainly serve the eastern parts of the United States

The decision was revealed during the announcement of Tesla's second-quarter results. Elon Musk, CEO Tesla Inc. said that the 2,000-acre site on the Colorado River is about 13 minutes from downtown Austin, and the company has told Texas officials the plant would create at least 5,000 jobs. The news was also confirmed by the Governor of Texas state, who tweeted saying, "Today, Tesla announced it will build its next Gigafactory in Austin, TX. I wish Elon Musk and Tesla all the best. In fact, I wish them so much success they are forced to expand again because I know just the place."

Globally Tesla is currently setting up its second Gigafactory outside of the US, in Berlin, Germany. The company already has a manufacturing plant in China, and recently, Elon Musk also hinted at the possibility of coming up with a second Gigafactory for Asia, outside China, sometime in the future.

The cargo bay of the Tesla Cybertruck has a length of 6.5 feet and a capacity of 100 cubic feet

As for the new Tesla Cybertruck, it's is a purpose-built pickup truck with off-road capability, a futuristic design, seating for 6 and an electric powertrain that offers a maximum range of over 800 km. The Cybertruck will also come in three options - a single motor RWD version with a range of over 402 km, a dual-motor AWD version that offers a range of 482+ km, and a top-spec tri-motor AWD version with a range of over 805 km.

