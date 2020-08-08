New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life

A Tesla owner took to Reddit for sharing his life experience as Cybertruck claiming that the pickup truck may have saved a life even before Tesla has started delivering the pickup truck to the customers

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Tesla Cybertruck all-electric pick-up truck is set to hit the roads by the end of 2021

Highlights

  • Tesla's Cybertruck all-electric pickup truck may have saved a life
  • Tesla already has 250,000 orders for the all-electric Cybertruck
  • It is expected to hit the roads towards the end of the next year

Tesla's Cybertruck, the all-electric pickup truck was unveiled last November and its radical design evoked different emotions for individuals. While some truly liked the Cybertruck, some simply mocked it. However, Tesla believed in the design and it's now all set to hit the roads towards the end of next year. It is, though, already hitting headlines across the globe because it managed to save a life. How? Well, a Tesla owner took to Reddit to share his life experience. 

Also Read: Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck

dufu4oa8

Tesla Cybertruck comes in three options, priced at priced at $39,900, $49,900 & $69,900

The Tesla owner with a Reddit username - u/Jeriath27 went on to disclose an extraordinary story related to the Tesla Cybertruck that changed not only his life but also his family's as well. He started narrating his astonishing story with an episode of his family taking delivery of a Tesla Model 3 about a year ago. The Tesla enthusiast booked a Model 3 years ago, however, circumstances prevented him from completing the purchase formalities when the electric car was officially launched. But he managed to purchase a Model 3 last year in April with the help of a down-payment from a new job.

Unlike the user, his wife was very much sceptical about the electric car, particularly because of the fact that she would be the one driving it 95 per cent of the time. To the Tesla enthusiast's astonishment, the Tesla Model 3 quickly endeared to his wife, and she started accepting Uber and Lyft rides to make some extra money. Seeing his wife love the car was indeed a special moment for the Tesla owner as she had anxiety issues and was generally uncomfortable with strangers.

Also Read: Elon Musk Drives The Tesla Cybertruck Around Los Angeles; Bangs Into A Traffic Pylon

Everything was working smoothly for u/Jeriath27 and his family until summer arrived. His wife experienced a bad episode from a deep-rooted PTSD and anxiety while visiting a friend in another state. The episode was so bad that she ended up in a hospital and he had to fight the court to get her back home. Post this episode, the Tesla owner's spouse often had cluster seizures and vivid nightmares for months, which compelled her to fall into extreme depression. The impact was so immense that she started visiting a therapist. Her doctor worked with some medicine to atleast stabilize her mood swings which were uncontrollable the entire time. After four months, she continued to go to weekly therapy sessions, but she was still in a very deep depression.

8l5kv5ik

Tesla could consider making an electric truck with a more conventional design.

Then on November 21, 2019, brought some positive things for the Tesla owner and his family. Being a Tesla enthusiast, he possibly remembered the day as he was awaiting the unfolding of the much-awaited Cybertruck. As u/Jeriath27 knew the design of the pickup truck will probably not be for every person out there, which is why he was not too excited about  it. After seeing that the design of the truck was not so appealing, he decided to show it to his wife the next day. To his astonishment, his wife loved the unique design of the Cybertruck. She was so impressed by Tesla's truck that she spent the next few hours continuously watching the unveiling of the product. Upon seeing how his wife reacted to the vehicle, the Tesla owner immediately decided to reserve a Cybertruck for his family. After booking the same, he printed the official email confirmation and showed it to his spouse. This small gesture made her overjoyed for the first time in four months.

Also Read: Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors

mm2c1gt4

The cargo bay of the Tesla Cybertruck has a length of 6.5 feet and a capacity of 100 cubic feet

Interestingly, the reservation of the vehicle brought a small motivation for the Tesla owner's wife. Feeling excited to own an all-electric pickup truck, the couple had decided to save together for their next Tesla product. Her excitement level was so high that she started putting up charts and motivational pictures to inspire herself. And, she also started providing Uber rides and even started talking with other Tesla owners during road trips. The Cybertruck then, has proved to be quite the life saver for this woman and it truly is an inspiring story as one just needs a small push to keep things going, and that push can even come from a Tesla Cybertruck.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Mahindra Withdraws Bid To Supply Trucks To The US Postal Service
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
Kia Sonet: 5 Features Which Make It A Tech Laden SUV
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities