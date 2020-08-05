New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla's Cybertruck Could Be Replaced By A More Conventional Looking Electric Truck

Elon Musk has said in an interview that Tesla didn't do any market research ahead of the unveil and may it replace with a more conventional-looking electric truck.

Tesla could consider making an electric truck with a more conventional design.

Highlights

  • Tesla could consider making a more conventional electric truck.
  • Musk said that his team didn't do much market research before its unveil.
  • He also mentioned that it wasn't designed for traditional buyers.

The Tesla Cybertruck unveil was one of the most trending and viewed events of last year and for several reasons. Firstly, we were excited to see one of the most radical looking machines of the future and then then Tesla's certain claims regarding its rigidity and durability kept us hooked. Of course, those claims didn't stand tall then after its armoured glass shattered quite easily, but Tesla said these issues won't exist in the production version. However, talks about its commercial launch in 2021 now seem a distant dream as Tesla could come up with a more traditional looking model.

Also Read: Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors

occlbu1c

The cabin of the Tesla Cybertruck has space for 6 occupants and wears a minimalist look.

According to news reports, Tesla's founder- Elon Musk has said in an interview that the company didn't do any market research ahead of the unveil and may replace it with a more mainstream looking electric truck. In the interview he said that Tesla just made a car they thought was awesome and looks super weird. Musk just wanted to make a futuristic battle tank - something that looks like it could come out of Blade Runner or Aliens or something like that but was also highly functional. In fact, Musk has kept things very flexible, depending on the market response. "Wasn't super worried about that because if it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem. There's lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference. And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy," Musk added.

Also Read: Demand For Tesla Vehicles Remained Strong During Pandemic, Says Elon Musk

mm2c1gt4

The cargo bay of the Tesla Cybertruck has a length of 6.5 feet and a capacity of 100 cubic feet.

The statement comes as a big surprise after Tesla accepting advance bookings for the Cybertruck. However, he mentioned that the Cybertruck wasn't designed for traditional truck buyers. There will be three versions of the truck available which are a single motor rear wheel drive model with a range of about 400 kilometres and a towing capacity of 3,400 kg and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of just over 6.5 seconds. The next model will have a dual electric motor with all-wheel drive and a range of 482 kilometres, a towing capacity of over 4,500 kg and a 0-100 kmph time of about 4.5 seconds. And finally, the third model, which will be the top of the line model, will have three electric motors with all-wheel drive, a range of more than 800 kilometres and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of about 3 seconds.

Source: Inside EVs

