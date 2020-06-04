New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Patents Reveal New Three-Wheeled Vehicle

Latest patent designs show a three-wheeled vehicle that could rival the Can Am Spyder and the Polaris Slingshot.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Patent images reveal a leaning three-wheeler from Kawasaki

Highlights

  • Three-wheeler design to take on Polaris Slingshot
  • Two front wheels with tilting chassis patented in new designs
  • Kawasaki has also filed patents for a three-wheeled motorcycle

Patent designs filed by Kawasaki reveal that the Japanese giant could be working on a titling three-wheeler. Now, the idea of a leaning three-wheeler gives us images of the Yamaha NIken, but Kawasaki's design, unlike the leaning multi-wheel motorcycle that is the Yamaha Niken, the machine will seat the driver and a passenger side by side in a feet forward position, just like in a conventional passenger car. The patent designs reveal two wheels up front and one at the rear, suggesting that it could well be going up against the Polaris Slingshot, or the Can Am Spyder.

Also Read: Kawasaki Patent Designs Reveal Three-Wheeled Motorcycle

03ms6ho8

The Kawasaki design employs two front wheels which do not lean. Instead the chassis is designed to tilt

However, the Kawasaki's suspension system is completely different. Unlike the Polaris Slingshot's conventional wishbone suspension, the Kawasaki leans or tilts its chassis as it goes through corners. And instead of leaning the front wheels into the direction of the corner, the system keeps the wheels completely vertical and instead tilts the chassis of the vehicle. The front wheels are suspended by forks, with each of the fork tubes fitted with a steering link.

Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Radar-Assisted Safety Systems

There's no word on what kind of engine will power such a machine. It can be either a petrol, fully electric, or even hybrid, with the engine or motor being mounted behind the bulkhead which the passengers sit against. Kawasaki's recent patent filings also reveal a three-wheeled motorcycle design, which also employed a somewhat similar design, with the front wheels not having any leaning action. So far though, these are only patent designs, and there's still no word on if Kawasaki is working on any production model related to the design filings.

0 Comments

(Source: Visordown)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
32%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Global Automakers Speak Out Against Racism And Injustice
Global Automakers Speak Out Against Racism And Injustice
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities