Kawasaki Reveals Electric Motorcycle Concept At Intermot 2022

Kawasaki has revealed a new electric motorcycle concept at the ongoing Intermot 2022. The near-production concept previews an upcoming production EV from the Japanese brand which plans to offer 10 electrified models in global markets by 2025.

Starting with the design, the sharp lines and angular panelling is reminiscent of the company’s mid-capacity and litre class Z series models. The frame though appears to have been extensively modified as compared to the likes of the Z650. The wheel design too is reminiscent of other Kawasaki models with the concept featuring disc brakes on both ends for stopping power. The battery pack and electric motor are housed in the same position as the traditional engine with the motorcycle featuring a chain drive.

Kawasaki has however yet to confirm any performance figures for its electric motorcycle though reports suggest that the electric motor develops around 11 kW or 14.7 bhp. This would position the model in a similar category to most 125cc commuter motorcycles.