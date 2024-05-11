Kia Krystal After-Sales Service Launched; Offers Live Streaming, Consulting

Kia has introduced a new after-sales service initiative named Kia Krystal. It is aimed at enhancing transparency for customers through digital means in India. This initiative introduces real-time video consultation and live streaming of service procedures, accessible via the 'My Kia' app.

Key features of Kia Krystal include the ability for customers to receive live video updates of their vehicles' service progress, along with detailed explanations of work and associated costs. This digital platform facilitates real-time resolution of customer queries, all from a smartphone. The primary objective is to elevate the customer experience by providing transparency and easy access to service details.

Currently, Kia Krystal's Live Consultation service is operational in 237 Kia dealerships across India, with 25 dealerships already offering live streaming of service procedures. Plans are underway to expand this service to an additional 60 dealerships by the end of 2024.

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, commented, “Our research indicated that most of our customers are opting for our Advance Pick and Drop Service or sending their drivers for their vehicle service procedures. Due to this, they miss supervising the effort, which can lead to dissatisfaction in the long run. Through Kia Krystal, we are aiming at building more trust by facilitating greater transparency to position ourselves as a customer-centric brand.”