Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Krystal After-Sales Service Launched; Offers Live Streaming, Consulting

Kia's after-sales initiative, Kia Krystal, has been introduced in India, offering transparency in after-sales services for its customers.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia Krystal offers real-time video updates and live streaming of service procedures.
  • Currently available in 237 dealerships, it will expand to 60 more this year.
  • It is accessible via the 'My Kia' app.

Kia has introduced a new after-sales service initiative named Kia Krystal. It is aimed at enhancing transparency for customers through digital means in India. This initiative introduces real-time video consultation and live streaming of service procedures, accessible via the 'My Kia' app.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh

 

Kia Seltos Facelift

 

Key features of Kia Krystal include the ability for customers to receive live video updates of their vehicles' service progress, along with detailed explanations of work and associated costs. This digital platform facilitates real-time resolution of customer queries, all from a smartphone. The primary objective is to elevate the customer experience by providing transparency and easy access to service details.

 

Currently, Kia Krystal's Live Consultation service is operational in 237 Kia dealerships across India, with 25 dealerships already offering live streaming of service procedures. Plans are underway to expand this service to an additional 60 dealerships by the end of 2024.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Lands 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests After 0 Stars In Initial Test

 

Image Kia Carens

 

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, commented, “Our research indicated that most of our customers are opting for our Advance Pick and Drop Service or sending their drivers for their vehicle service procedures. Due to this, they miss supervising the effort, which can lead to dissatisfaction in the long run. Through Kia Krystal, we are aiming at building more trust by facilitating greater transparency to position ourselves as a customer-centric brand.”

# Kia Krystal# Kia India# Kia after-sales# Kia cars in India# Kia cars# Kia Seltos# Kia Sonet# Kia Carens# Kia EV6# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Kia Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Hyundai's new assembly plant in Nepal is also the first vehicle assembly plant in the country. Hyundai Venue will be the first model to be assembled locally.
    Hyundai India Opens Its First Car Assembly Plant In Nepal; Rolls Out First Nepal-Made Venue
  • Porsche has announced the completion of development for the first road-going 911 hybrid model set to debut at the end of this month.
    Porsche 911 Hybrid To Debut On May 28
  • Originally unveiled in May 2022, the range-topping iQube ST has finally gone on sale; costs Rs 40,000 more than the iQube S.
    TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants
  • Prices for the two custom accessory packages offered by Maruti Suzuki for the new Swift -- Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster -- start at Rs 29,500.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
  • The design patent for the Royal Enfield Bobber 350 is now out and it gives us a clearer picture as to how the motorcycle might look like and what we know about it so far.
    Royal Enfield Bobber 350; What We Know So Far
  • It is no secret that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Himalayan 450 platform will be RE’s next model launch. Recently, the production ready model of the Guerrilla 450 was spied testing.
    Production Ready Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Spied Testing
  • Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
    Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
  • Carlos Sainz Sr with Nani Roma will be two of the four drivers to represent Ford at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia next year.
    Ford Signs Reigning Champion Carlos Sainz Sr To Lead Its Dakar Rally Program In 2025
  • The petrol Nexon is offered in a new Smart(O) variant while the diesel engine option is now available from the Smart+ trim.
    Tata Nexon Gets New Entry Variants; Prices Now Start From Rs. 7.99 Lakh
  • Teaser images reveal restyled fascia in line with the newer EV series models, while the rear gains a revised lightbar.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
  • The XUV 3XO goes up against other subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets
    Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
  • The Carens was originally tested in 2022 before Global NCAP adopted its current more stringent testing norms.
    Kia Carens Lands 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests After 0 Stars In Initial Test
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved