Kia Carens Lands 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests After 0 Stars In Initial Test

The Kia Carens underwent a retest at the hands of Global NCAP with the MPV again scoring a 3-star adult occupant rating similar to 2022. However, the difference between the original result and the one from 2024 is that the norms for the crash tests are much more stringent meaning that the original car would likely score lower today. The Carens however did improve in child occupant protection with the 2024 MPV.

There is however a catch to the MPV’s latest rating. As per Global NCAP, the crash testing agency tested two units of the Carens MPV – one which rolled off the line in May 2023 and one that was manufactured in December 2023. Both offered wildly different results for adult occupant protection. The mid 2023 car scored a zero star rating in adult occupant protection with the MPV scoring zero points in the frontal off-set barrier collision test. Global NCAP said that a key reason for this was the poor protection offered to the driver’s neck in case of a collision.

The two Carens tested had notably different results with the unit manufactured in May 2023 (top) scoring zero points in off-set barrier collision testing.

The late-2023 car tested came with updates to offer improved occupant protection. It offered improved protection to key areas such as the driver’s chest and neck thus helping the MPV secure a 3-star adult occupant protection rating.

Interestingly the child occupant protection rating while improved over the 2022 model also varied between the two units tested. The mid-2023 Carens received a 4-star rating while the late 2023 model got a full 5 stars – scoring just 0.08 points more than the former. Global NCAP said that a key reason for the improved rating for the 2023 and 2024 models was the implementation of I-Size approval for the child restraint system and the provision of three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Updates to the MPV helped it secure a 5-star child occupant rating; 4 stars for select VIN models.

Global NCAP says that the zero-star rating is valid for models with VIN numbers ending LPN099741 to LPN144399 with models with VIN numbers LPN144399 and above awarded 3 stars.

Commenting on the performance of the Carens, Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “There has been an improvement in Kia’s rating for the Carens since our original test when the model scored a zero rating for adult occupant protection. However we were expecting a better performance in the retest given the Carens is fitted with six airbags as standard.”