Kia Carens Lands 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests After 0 Stars In Initial Test

The Carens was originally tested in 2022 before Global NCAP adopted its current more stringent testing norms.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Carens was originally tested in 2022 prior to the more stringent regulations
  • Global NCAP tested two units of the Carens with differing results
  • 2024 Carens scored a 3-star safety rating

The Kia Carens underwent a retest at the hands of Global NCAP with the MPV again scoring a 3-star adult occupant rating similar to 2022. However, the difference between the original result and the one from 2024 is that the norms for the crash tests are much more stringent meaning that the original car would likely score lower today. The Carens however did improve in child occupant protection with the 2024 MPV.

 

Also read: Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection
 

There is however a catch to the MPV’s latest rating. As per Global NCAP, the crash testing agency tested two units of the Carens MPV – one which rolled off the line in May 2023 and one that was manufactured in December 2023. Both offered wildly different results for adult occupant protection. The mid 2023 car scored a zero star rating in adult occupant protection with the MPV scoring zero points in the frontal off-set barrier collision test. Global NCAP said that a key reason for this was the poor protection offered to the driver’s neck in case of a collision.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

The two Carens tested had notably different results with the unit manufactured in May 2023 (top) scoring zero points in off-set barrier collision testing.

 

The late-2023 car tested came with updates to offer improved occupant protection. It offered improved protection to key areas such as the driver’s chest and neck thus helping the MPV secure a 3-star adult occupant protection rating.

 

Also read: Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option
 

Interestingly the child occupant protection rating while improved over the 2022 model also varied between the two units tested. The mid-2023 Carens received a 4-star rating while the late 2023 model got a full 5 stars – scoring just 0.08 points more than the former. Global NCAP said that a key reason for the improved rating for the 2023 and 2024 models was the implementation of I-Size approval for the child restraint system and the provision of three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Updates to the MPV helped it secure a 5-star child occupant rating; 4 stars for select VIN models.

 

Global NCAP says that the zero-star rating is valid for models with VIN numbers ending LPN099741 to LPN144399 with models with VIN numbers LPN144399 and above awarded 3 stars.

 

Also read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
 

Commenting on the performance of the Carens, Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “There has been an improvement in Kia’s rating for the Carens since our original test when the model scored a zero rating for adult occupant protection. However we were expecting a better performance in the retest given the Carens is fitted with six airbags as standard.” 

# Kia Carens# Kia Carens MPV# Kia Carens 7 Seater# Kia Carens Global NCAP# Kia Carens Crash Test# Global NCAP# Global NCAP Crash Tests# Global NCAP Indian Cars# Carens MPV# Carens crash test
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

