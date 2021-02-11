New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia To Unveil First Purpose Built Vehicle In 2022

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
Kia will unveil its first purpose-built vehicle (PBV) in 2022, with further PBVs to be launched according to market needs. The company is targeting annual sales of 1 million units by 2030 and envisages itself to become a world leader in PBVs. To this end, Kia will develop a variety of specialised vehicles based on its PBV-dedicated skateboard platforms.

Kia plans to further expand its PBV business through open innovation by cooperating with other companies to develop micro/large board platforms for unmanned delivery and e-commerce sectors. The company will also advance its own highly scalable small board platforms and technologies since the company expects market demand for these services to increase globally.

2rm2gbmCanoo's modular skateboard platform will help Kia have different bodystyles

Speaking at the 2021 CEO Investor Day, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation said, "Kia is accelerating entry into the PBV market leveraging existing models and is planning to launch products that satisfy the needs of diverse customer groups. Kia's first PBV is scheduled to be unveiled in 2022. Kia will gradually launch the Logistics PBV, specialised in cargo loading and the retail PBV tailored to car camping and leisure."

He went on to state that the demand for PBVs is expected to take off in 2023 from which Kia will seek expansion via open innovation and an independent platform.

qi4pmsk

The company is targeting annual sales of 1 million units by 2030 

Its partnership with Canoo and Arrival will mean Kia PBVs can have different bodies mounted on top of an integrated modular 'skateboard' platform, tailored to users' functional requirements. Kia says demand for PBVs is expected to grow five-fold by 2030 due to rapid and sustained growth in e-commerce and car-sharing services, allowing various applications like - car-sharing vehicles, low-floor logistics vehicles, and delivery vehicles.

