Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed

The Komaki electric cruiser motorcycle will be launched in January 2022, and the bike will offer a range of 250 km on a single charge.
02-Dec-21
Highlights
  • The Komaki Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle will be launched in January
  • Komaki has been teasing a few upcoming electric two-wheelers
  • The Komaki Ranger will have a range of 250 km on a single charge

Komaki Electric Vehicles, a Delhi-based electric vehicle start-up, has announced that it will launch its first electric cruiser motorcycle in January 2022. The Komaki Ranger, as it will be called, will offer a range of 250 km on a single charge from its 4 kW battery pack, said to be the largest battery pack in an electric two-wheeler in India. The Komaki Ranger will come with a 5,000 W motor that will offer very good performance, the company has announced. In addition, the Komaki Ranger will get features like cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, "The Ranger is going to be a game-changer as it is India's first-ever electric cruiser. There are some things that need to be finalised but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone - especially the common man - to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India. Komaki has invested more than 1 million USD in the design and development of the Ranger. We have left no stone unturned to make sure that Ranger comes out as our masterpiece, and we hope that it'll be received with love once it rolls out in the market."

Komaki Electric Vehicles offers electric scooters like the TN95 and SE, both in the electric scooter segment. According to the company, the new electric cruiser motorcycle will be an affordable product, and is expected to be a game-changer in the electric two-wheeler segment. Komaki already offers four electric bikes in the Indian market, and the company says with the new electric cruiser, it will be looking to dominate the electric vehicle industry.

