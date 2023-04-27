Komaki Ranger Updated For 2023 Model Year; Priced At Rs 1.85 Lakh

Komaki has updated the Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle for the 2023 model year. Now priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the cruiser gets some feature and powertrain enhancements over the outgoing model.

Starting with the powertrain, the BLDC electric motor is uprated from 4000W on the 2022 model to 5000W for the current model year. The battery pack too looks to have grown from 4 kWh to 4.5 kWh. Komaki claims the bike now has a range of 200-250 km on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 80 kmph and can be charged up to 90 per cent in about 4 hours.

Komaki claims that the cruiser will offer the ‘roar and feel’ of a 650cc motorcycle.

On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a new 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with in-built navigation. The 2023 model also gets an adjustable rear suspension and a windshield. Other carry-over features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a LED headlamp, cruise control, 50-litre panniers and more.

“Making the Ranger premium was one of our prime focuses while upgrading the advanced EV; however, we also ensured to make the vehicle available for all segments of the Indian market,” said Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division.

Komaki says that the updated cruiser will be available via all its dealerships across India.