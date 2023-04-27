  • Home
  • News
  • Komaki Ranger Updated For 2023 Model Year; Priced At Rs 1.85 Lakh

Komaki Ranger Updated For 2023 Model Year; Priced At Rs 1.85 Lakh

All-electric cruiser gets some feature enhancements along with a more powerful motor and a larger battery
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Apr-23 04:20 PM IST
Komaki Ranger.jpg
Highlights
  • 2023 Ranger gets larger 4.5 kWh battery and new 5000W electric motor
  • Gets a new 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with inbuilt navigation
  • Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Komaki has updated the Ranger electric cruiser motorcycle for the 2023 model year. Now priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the cruiser gets some feature and powertrain enhancements over the outgoing model.

 

Starting with the powertrain, the BLDC electric motor is uprated from 4000W on the 2022 model to 5000W for the current model year. The battery pack too looks to have grown from 4 kWh to 4.5 kWh. Komaki claims the bike now has a range of 200-250 km on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 80 kmph and can be charged up to 90 per cent in about 4 hours.

Komaki claims that the cruiser will offer the ‘roar and feel’ of a 650cc motorcycle.

On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a new 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster with in-built navigation. The 2023 model also gets an adjustable rear suspension and a windshield. Other carry-over features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a LED headlamp, cruise control, 50-litre panniers and more.

 

“Making the Ranger premium was one of our prime focuses while upgrading the advanced EV; however, we also ensured to make the vehicle available for all segments of the Indian market,” said Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division.

Komaki says that the updated cruiser will be available via all its dealerships across India.

Related Articles
Komaki Group Reports 102 Per Cent Growth In Revenue During FY2023
Komaki Group Reports 102 Per Cent Growth In Revenue During FY2023
2 months ago
Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000
Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000
7 months ago
Komaki Launches Two New Electric Scooters In India; Price Begins At Rs. 88,000
Komaki Launches Two New Electric Scooters In India; Price Begins At Rs. 88,000
11 months ago
Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Bike Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Bike Revealed Ahead Of Launch
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour XLT 4x4
2018 Ford
Endeavour XLT 4x4
  • 45,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.1
10
30.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now