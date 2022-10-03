Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000

EV start-up Komaki has launched the new Venice Eco electric scooter in India at a price of Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom). The Venice Eco is Komaki’s seventh high-speed model for the Indian market with the scooter getting some differences from the Komaki Venice already on sale.

Compared to the Venice, the Venice Eco, lacks the metal frame running the length of the scooter, the split-style seat, alloy wheels and even the disc brake set-up. Additionally, the storage box behind the pillion is replaced by a simpler backrest. In terms of design, the Venice Eco retains the retro-inspired look of the standard Venice. The scooter is available in seven colours.

“With the addition of VENICE ECO on the Indian road, Komaki will further expand its presence in the sector. In view of the massive acceptance of our previously registered models by the Indian customers, I am optimistic that VENICE ECO will soon become synonymous to electric vehicles,” said Director of Komaki Electric Division Gunjan Malhotra.

In terms of features, the Venice Eco gets a third-gen TFT screen for the instrument cluster with the unit capable of displaying real-time navigation. Also part of the package are app-based connectivity features

Komaki has not revealed the full specifications for the scooter yet but has confirmed that it gets a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery. The company claims that the battery pack reduces the chances of a battery fire. The company says that the pack features lesser number of cells than Lithium-ion batteries thus reducing the heat generated.