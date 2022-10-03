  • Home
  • News
  • Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000

Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000

The Venice Eco is the company’s seventh high-speed model offered in India and gets a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
03-Oct-22 06:12 PM IST
Komaki Venice Eco Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 79,000 banner
Highlights
  • Venice Eco available in seven colours
  • Uses a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery claimed to reduce risk of fires
  • Gets a TFT instrument cluster with navigation

EV start-up Komaki has launched the new Venice Eco electric scooter in India at a price of Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom). The Venice Eco is Komaki’s seventh high-speed model for the Indian market with the scooter getting some differences from the Komaki Venice already on sale.

Compared to the Venice, the Venice Eco, lacks the metal frame running the length of the scooter, the split-style seat, alloy wheels and even the disc brake set-up. Additionally, the storage box behind the pillion is replaced by a simpler backrest. In terms of design, the Venice Eco retains the retro-inspired look of the standard Venice. The scooter is available in seven colours.

Also see: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ather Energy Reports Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 7,435 Units

“With the addition of VENICE ECO on the Indian road, Komaki will further expand its presence in the sector. In view of the massive acceptance of our previously registered models by the Indian customers, I am optimistic that VENICE ECO will soon become synonymous to electric vehicles,” said Director of Komaki Electric Division Gunjan Malhotra.

Also see: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ola Electric Sells over 9,600 Units

In terms of features, the Venice Eco gets a third-gen TFT screen for the instrument cluster with the unit capable of displaying real-time navigation. Also part of the package are app-based connectivity features

Komaki has not revealed the full specifications for the scooter yet but has confirmed that it gets a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery. The company claims that the battery pack reduces the chances of a battery fire. The company says that the pack features lesser number of cells than Lithium-ion batteries thus reducing the heat generated.

Related Articles
Komaki Launches Two New Electric Scooters In India; Price Begins At Rs. 88,000
Komaki Launches Two New Electric Scooters In India; Price Begins At Rs. 88,000
4 months ago
Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Bike Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Bike Revealed Ahead Of Launch
9 months ago
Komaki Venice Electric Scooter Revealed
Komaki Venice Electric Scooter Revealed
9 months ago
Komaki Electric Vehicles To Launch New Electric Scooter
Komaki Electric Vehicles To Launch New Electric Scooter
11 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?