Komaki SE, LY Electric Scooters With Dual Batteries Launched In India; Offer Up To 200 km Range

The SE model comes in three variants, while LY is offered in two variants.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Komaki's SE series offers up to 180 km range
  • LY series features single and dual battery options, providing ranges of 80 km and 200 km respectively
  • Both the models feature keyless operations and reverse assist

Komaki has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market, the SE and the LY with prices starting from Rs 96,968 and Rs 78,000 (ex-showroom) respectively. Talking of individual variants of both the models, The SE model comes in three variants - Eco, Sports and Performance Upgrade (dual battery), while LY offers two variants - with a single battery and a dual battery.
 

Speaking of the SE series, the scooter is equipped with a 3kW hub motor and has a top speed of 60kmph in the Eco variant and 80 kmph in Sport and Performance. As for range, the base model can go up to 90 km while the other two variants reach up to 140 and 180 km respectively. The Performance variant packs in dual battery packs to improve range.
 

In terms of features, the SE series gets tech such as keyless operations and a range of smart functionalities, including reverse assist, park assist, and cruise control. Moreover, the inclusion of TFT instrument consoles with smartphone connectivity enhances the rider's experience by providing navigation assistance, call alerts, and an integrated sound system.
 

When it comes to braking capabilities, the SE series offers various configurations to suit different riding preferences. The base variant is equipped with a front disc and rear drum brake setup, while the other two variants feature disc brakes on both ends.

 

The SE models have 6 colours options to choose from -  Pure Gold, Jet Black, Garnet Red, Royal Blue, Sacramento Green and Charcoal Grey. Prices for the SE range from Rs 96,968 up to Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

On the other hand, the LY series comes in 2 variants,  with a single battery that has a range of 80km and the other with a dual battery that has a range of up to 200km. The prices are Rs. 78,000 and Rs. 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.  
 

As its counterpart SE, the LY is also powered by a 3kW hub motor and has a top speed of 60kmph. As for the features they mirror the SE model with features such as keyless operations, reverse assist, cruise control and a TFT instrument cluster replete with smartphone connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation display.
 

In terms of braking, the LY series offers reliable stopping power with drum brakes across all variants. As for the colour the scooter comes in 3 colour options, Metal Grey, Cherry Red and Jet Black
 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

# Komaki LY# Komaki Electric scooter# Komaki# Komaki SE# Komaki SE Electric Scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
