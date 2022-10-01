Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ather Energy Reports Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 7,435 Units

Ather Energy continued to see strong growth in monthly sales for the month of September 2022. The company reported cumulative sales of 7,435 units in the month – its best numbers yet. Sales were up 247% over September 2021 while also climbing 16% over the 6,410 units retailed in August 2022.

"Ather had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7435 units to our customers. We anticipate rapid growth in the coming months as we continue to work actively towards strengthening our supply chain,” said Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

Ather Energy rolled out the Gen 3 450X in India earlier this year

The growing sales have also been accompanied by the company expanding its presence with new experience centres opening across the country. The company said it had opened four new retail outlets in Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot in the month with plans for eight more to be opened in October. The company has also partnered with Flipkart to retail the 450X e-scooter via the e-commerce platform though it is initially only available in Delhi-NCR.