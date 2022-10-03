Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ola Electric Sells over 9,600 Units

Ola Electric witnessed a resurgence in sales of its electric scooters with 9,634 units sold (as per Vahan) in the month of September 2022. This marked a notable 180% jump in sales over the 3,440 units sold reported by the brand in August 2022. Ola said that the jump in sales also pushed the company back in the number one spot for electric two-wheeler sales in the market. The company had seen sales slip in recent months which had seen it drop below rivals such as Ather Energy in the sales chart.

Compared to Vahan registration data for rivals, Okinawa Autotech stood second in terms of EV sales with 8,278 units. Ather’s sales stood at 6,164 units while Hero Electric retailed 8,018 units. Vahan numbers are different from manufacturer presented numbers with the former based on vehicles registered while the latter is based on units shipped to dealers.

Also see: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Ather Energy Reports Best-Ever Monthly Sales Of 7,435 Units

Ola opened 20 physical experience centres in cities in September with plans to open 200 by March 2023.

Ola Electric attributed its strong showing to the launch of the new entry level S1 alongside the S1 Pro. The company announced sales of 10,000 units of its new scooter on the first day of the purchase window opening with the S1 Pro also racking in good numbers.

Also see: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 145 Per Cent Growth YoY

The company also expanded its presence in the country with the opening of its first experience centres. The company has already opened 20 centres last month with plans to have 200 open by March 2023.