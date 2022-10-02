  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 145 Per Cent Growth YoY

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 145 Per Cent Growth YoY

The motorcycle giant reported a two-fold growth of 145 per cent year-on-year with 82,097 units sold, as against 33,529 units sold during September 2021.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
2 mins read
02-Oct-22 03:56 PM IST
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 145 Per Cent Growth YoY banner
Highlights
  • Royal Enfield's sales stood at 82,097 units, a growth of 145% YoY
  • Domestic sales stood at 73,646 units, a growth of 170%
  • Exports registered a growth of 34% with 8,451 units shipped overseas

Chennai-based motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield reported its sales for September 2022 and the company despatched 82,097 units, witnessing a two-fold growth of 145 per cent year-on-year. In comparison, the company sold 33,529 units in September 2021. It's noteworthy that the two-wheeler sector was still struggling last year in the wake of the pandemic making for a low base year despite the advent of the festive season. That said, Royal Enfield's September 2022 sales managed to outperform volumes during the pre-pandemic period, which stood at 54,858 units in September 2019.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp In Retail Sales To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker 

Speaking about sales of September 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, "Buoyed by a good start to the festive season this year, and by the spectacular response to the recently launched Hunter 350, we are happy to see a more than 145% growth in volumes for the month. As we move ahead, we are confident that the Hunter 350 will unlock newer markets for us."

The Classic 350 remains a strong seller for the brand while the new Hunter 350 is off to a good start

 

With respect to domestic sales, Royal Enfield's volumes stood at 73,646 units, a growth of 170 per cent over 27,233 units sold in September 2021. Exports registered a growth of 34 per cent last month with 8,451 units shipped overseas from India as against 6,296 units during the same period last year. The company's year-to-date volumes also saw a 60 per cent growth with 394,969 units sold between April and September 2022, as opposed to 247,067 units sold during April and September 2021.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 86,750 Units

Royal Enfield's volumes continue to grow on the back of new and updated products across its range. The company's sub 350 cc engine-powered offerings continue to be its biggest contributor, especially with the new Hunter 350 off to a good start. The Classic 350 continues to be a strong seller for the brand.

Related Articles
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 86,750 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 86,750 Units
8 hours ago
Royal Enfield Completes 11th Itineration Of One Ride With Over 15,000 Riders
Royal Enfield Completes 11th Itineration Of One Ride With Over 15,000 Riders
11 days ago
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test With Accessories
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test With Accessories
23 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Royal Enfield Records 61 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Royal Enfield Records 61 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
30 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?