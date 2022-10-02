Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 145 Per Cent Growth YoY

Chennai-based motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield reported its sales for September 2022 and the company despatched 82,097 units, witnessing a two-fold growth of 145 per cent year-on-year. In comparison, the company sold 33,529 units in September 2021. It's noteworthy that the two-wheeler sector was still struggling last year in the wake of the pandemic making for a low base year despite the advent of the festive season. That said, Royal Enfield's September 2022 sales managed to outperform volumes during the pre-pandemic period, which stood at 54,858 units in September 2019.

Speaking about sales of September 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, "Buoyed by a good start to the festive season this year, and by the spectacular response to the recently launched Hunter 350, we are happy to see a more than 145% growth in volumes for the month. As we move ahead, we are confident that the Hunter 350 will unlock newer markets for us."

The Classic 350 remains a strong seller for the brand while the new Hunter 350 is off to a good start

With respect to domestic sales, Royal Enfield's volumes stood at 73,646 units, a growth of 170 per cent over 27,233 units sold in September 2021. Exports registered a growth of 34 per cent last month with 8,451 units shipped overseas from India as against 6,296 units during the same period last year. The company's year-to-date volumes also saw a 60 per cent growth with 394,969 units sold between April and September 2022, as opposed to 247,067 units sold during April and September 2021.

Royal Enfield's volumes continue to grow on the back of new and updated products across its range. The company's sub 350 cc engine-powered offerings continue to be its biggest contributor, especially with the new Hunter 350 off to a good start. The Classic 350 continues to be a strong seller for the brand.