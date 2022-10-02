Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales At 86,750 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported its sales for September 2022 and the company sold 86,750 units last month, registering its highest-ever monthly sales since commencing operations in 2006. The two-wheeler giant registered a year-on-year growth of 27.6 per cent. Sales in the domestic market stood at 72,012 units last month as against 55,608 units sold in September 2021. Meanwhile, Suzuki's exports stood at 14,738 units, as opposed to 12,404 units sold during the same period last year.

Suzuki is banking on the festive season's arrival for sales to improve further in the coming months

Commenting on the sales, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "We feel proud to share that the company recorded an overall sales of 86,750 units in September 2022. This resulted in total year-on-year growth of 27.6 per cent as compared to the same month last year. This highest ever monthly figure despite some supply constraints is a testimony to the increasing acceptance of Suzuki two-wheeler products. With the festive season approaching in the country, we believe there will be an improvement in customer sentiment. Moreover, there should also be a gradual streamlining of the supply chain. We are looking forward to the auspicious festivities in October to continue this sales momentum."

With respect to year-to-date sales, Suzuki sold 454,070 units between April and September this year registering a 25.7 per cent growth annually. The two-wheeler maker expects the festive period to carry the sales momentum further over the next couple of months, as supply-chain constraints stabilise and demand has seen an improvement in the two-wheeler sector. Suzuki India's two-wheeler line-up comprises the Access, Burgman Street and Avenis 125 cc scooters. The company also retails motorcycles starting from the Gixxer series, V-Strom SX 250, to premium models like the Hayabusa, Katana and V-Strom 650 XT.