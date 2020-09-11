New Cars and Bikes in India
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021

The KTM 450 SMR Supermoto will only be available in European markets and the US. Sadly, India does not have a market for such a machine.

Highlights

  • The KTM 450 SMR is a supermoto track-only bike based on the 450 SX-F
  • 450 cc, SOHC engine makes 63 bhp power, chrome molybendum steel frame
  • KTM 450 SMR will not be offered on sale in India

The legendary race-bred supermoto, the KTM 450 SMR will return to the KTM range in 2021, as a track-only bike. The bike will join the range after seven years, and is based on the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F off-road motorcycle, but with premium supermoto-specific parts and top-shelf finishes, along with an aggressive graphics package. Powered by the highly successful 450 cc engine that made the KTM 450 SX-F such a formidable off-road weapon, the latest generation of the unit produces 63 bhp, but weighs only 27 kg.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test

5i2o7r38

The KTM 450 SMR is powered by a 450 cc engine with 63 bhp of power

The motor has been positioned in the frame to improve mass centralisation, and is said to improve feel and grip on the track. Underneath the SOHC cylinder head is a 95 mm bore lightweight aluminium cylinder, and the crankshaft position has also been tweaked to provide better centralised handling. Managing the engine is a 44 mm Keihin throttle body and a Keihin Engine Management System with adjustable maps, launch control, and traction control. A Pankl Racing Systems five-speed gearbox with an advanced sensor allows for tunable engine maps for each gear. The gearbox is enhanced by a slipper clutch from Suter.

Also Read: KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto

nvd2e48o

The frame is chrome molybendum steel with a lightweight aluminium subframe

The frame is made of chromium molybendum steel optimised for stability, with a lightweight aluminium subframe and die-cast swingarm for increased wheelbase adjustment. The CNC-machined triple clamps also offer three-way handlebar adjustment. Suspension is handled by supermoto-specific components, including an inverted WP Xact fork with AER technology (air adjustable for preload and damping, as seen on KTM's 2020 MX models). The 2020 KTM 450 SMR will be offered in KTM dealerships across Europe and the US from November 2020, and is priced at $ 11,299 (approximately ₹ 8.31 lakh).

