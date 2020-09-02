New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again

KTM's flagship adventure tourer will get Bosch radar-assisted cruise control, but only as an option, and will not be standard on either the R or S variants.

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure will be offered with optional radar-assisted cruise control

Highlights

  • 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure to be offered in R and S variants
  • Optional radar-controlled cruise control will be world's first
  • New KTM 1290 Super Adventure not expected to be introduced in India

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure, the flagship in KTM's motorcycle range, will get significantly updated, as latest spy shots show. Not only will the new 1290 Super Adventure meet the latest noise and emission regulations, it will also be offered in the luxurious S trim and sporty R variant, both with the option of adding radar-based cruise control. It's been known for sometime that the radar-based system will debut on the KTM 1290 Super Adventure, but it's not offered as standard in either the R or the S variant.

Also Read: Updated KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure has some extra cladding on the bodywork, under which sits the split fuel tank, and dual radiator

Visually, the new 1290 Super Adventure has some extra cladding in the bodywork, which is designed to offer better wind protection, but also to shield the split fuel tank. The body cladding also shields the larger split radiator design, which is needed to cool the updated engine with cleaner combustion to meet the Euro 5 regulations. The LC8-V2 engine will still have the same 1,301 cc, v-twin configuration with performance expected at under 170 bhp, although the exhaust muffler has gained in size to meet the new noise and emission rules.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Could Get Radar-Assisted Cruise Control

5mj67i1c

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure will also be available in a S variant, and radar-controlled cruise control will be optional

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure will get the world's first radar-controlled cruise control system, but will not be offered as standard. The Bosch cruise control system uses radar sensors to monitor the area around the motorcycle, and is intended to help keep the distance to the vehicle in front constant. The system also warns the rider of potential collisions by optical and acoustic warning signals. The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure will get the same tubular steel trellis frame, but possibly with a reinforced cast aluminium sub-frame and new swingarm. Electronics are expected to include various riding modes, cornering ABS with off-road mode, as well as lean sensitive traction control.

(Source: Motorrad Magazin)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

