New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images

Latest patent images show the new 2021 KTM Super Adventure with an underslung fuel tank and fairing resembling the KTM 790 Adventure.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Patent images reveal the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure expand View Photos
Patent images reveal the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure

Highlights

  • 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure to be unveiled very soon
  • New flagship KTM ADV to meet Euro 5 regulations, get new features
  • KTM 1290 Super Adventure is not offered on sale in India

KTM has filed a latest patent application which shows a low-slung saddle-shaped fuel tank, updated fairing, and possibly some changes to the engine as well, to make the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure conform to the latest European emission regulations. The rally-style fuel tank design allows for better weight balance, while not compromising on capacity and was first introduced by KTM on the 790 Adventure R, and subsequently on the 890 Adventure as well. Now, the 1290 Super Adventure, the flagship KTM ADV looks all set to incorporate a similar fuel tank design.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test

je0iu3l

The patent seems to be around the low-slung fuel tank similar to the one on the 890 Adventure

The patent was filed in May with the US Patent and Trademark Office following an earlier filing in Germany. The engine appears to be the 1290 Adventure's 75-degree v-twin and a steel trellis frame and sub-frame that appear to be similar in structure, apart from a few changes. The subframe could be new, as is the swingarm, which gets a slightly different design than the outgoing model. The windscreen also looks taller than the 2020 model, and the face is expected to be slightly different as well, with a new design to accommodate the Bosch radar unit which will power the adaptive cruise control. Along with that is expected a rear-facing radar unit for blind spot detection.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure May Feature Radar-Assisted Technology

Newsbeep
1mqqvgr4

The new KTM 1290 Super Adventure has some extra cladding on the bodywork, under which sits the split fuel tank, and dual radiator

0 Comments

The new model sports wire spoke wheels in the illustrations, with tyres which are labeled Scorpion Trail II. What is not known is if there are any major changes to the powerplant, or if it's the same 1,301 cc v-twin engine as before. Considering the model is going to meet the Euro 5 regulations, the engine is expected to have some modifications, along with the latest electronics package. And considering Ducati has already unveiled the new Multistrada V4, there could be some changes in the engine as well, to take the fight to Ducati. While KTM usually showcases its latest models at the EICMA show in Milan, which is held in November every year, this year, there's no EICMA show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and KTM could very well announce the new flagship ADV very soon. Considering KTM doesn't offer the 1290 Super Adventure on sale in India, it's unlikely to introduce the 2021 model as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle

KTM RC 200

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,595 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 200 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 200 Duke
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.73 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,697 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM RC 125

Sports, 41.3 Kmpl
KTM RC 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,243 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 125 Duke

Sports, 34.5 Kmpl
KTM 125 Duke
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,552 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM RC 390

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM RC 390
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,343 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 390 Duke

Sports, 35 Kmpl
KTM 390 Duke
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,341 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 250 Duke

Sports, 30 Kmpl
KTM 250 Duke
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,892 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 790 Duke

Sports, 22.72 Kmpl
KTM 790 Duke
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,489 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 250 Adventure

Off Road, 35 Kmpl
KTM 250 Adventure
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,178 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

KTM 390 Adventure

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
KTM 390 Adventure
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM IST
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
06:01
KTM RC 125 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jun-19 05:30 PM IST
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
02:57
KTM RC 125, Bajaj-Uber Partnership, Ducati Naked V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jun-19 08:00 PM IST
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
22:33
KTM 125 Duke, Suzuki Jimny & Nissan Kicks
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Jan-19 08:30 PM IST
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
19:47
Volvo V90 Cross Country, KTM 200 And 250 Duke And Honda WR-V
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Mar-17 08:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
20:18
Maruti Suzuki's Future Plans, Renault Espace and KTM RC200 and 390
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 03-Feb-17 08:00 PM IST
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
03:46
KTM'S Sporty With RC 390 & RC 200
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:15 PM IST
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
22:25
Updated Maruti Swift, Triumph Thunderbird LT, KTM RC Series
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-14 08:00 PM IST
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
23:10
KTM 200: The Duke amongst bikes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 09-Jun-12 05:29 PM IST
Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Ktm Rc 200 Windshield
Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Ktm Rc 200 Seats
Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
Ktm Rc 200 Fuel Tank
200duke Action 02
200duke Action 02
200duke Action 06
200duke Action 06
200duke Action 07
200duke Action 07
Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Ktm Rc 125 Speedometer
Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Ktm Rc 125 Headlights
Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Ktm Rc 125 Footrest
Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Ktm Rc 390 Windshield
Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Ktm Rc 390 Seat
Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Ktm Rc 390 Handlebar
Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Ktm 390 Duke Front Side
Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Ktm 390 Duke Rear Side
Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Ktm 390 Duke Headlamp
Duke 250 Footrests
Duke 250 Footrests
Duke 250 Handle Bar
Duke 250 Handle Bar
Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Duke 250 Fuel Tank
Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Ktm Duke 790 Footrest
Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Ktm Duke 790 Tft Dashboard
Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Ktm Duke 790 Led Headlight
Ktm 250 Adventure Abs
Ktm 250 Adventure Abs
Ktm 250 Adventure Alloy Wheels
Ktm 250 Adventure Alloy Wheels
Ktm 250 Adventure Rear Suspention
Ktm 250 Adventure Rear Suspention
Front Fork
Front Fork
Triple Clamp
Triple Clamp
Rear Shock
Rear Shock
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities