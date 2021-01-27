2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Revealed

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is here! Yes, the name is a mouthful but KTM says that this is the most capable, technologically advanced adventure bike that it has ever manufactured. That's because it is the only motorcycle in the world which gets a radar-assisted cruise control as standard. There are five 'distance' settings for the cruise control and it also gets an 'overtake assist' which gives the rider a quick boost of power when changing lanes or overtaking. Other electronic rider assist features include a new 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), five riding modes which are rain, street, sport, off-road and an optional 'rally' mode. The switchgear has been re-designed completely as well.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Duke; Top Highlights

(The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S gets a new 7-inch TFT digital display as well)

The 2021 1290 Super Adventure S gets a brand new 7-inch TFT display that is offered with a new connectivity unit for seamless smartphone pairing. The larger dashboard view has quicker and more practical menu systems as well as clear infographics to clearly different bits of information of the bike. The unit sits on top of a redesigned storage department which gets a USB charging socket. The other big update is the new-gen WP Apex semi-active suspension, which responds much quicker to changes on the surface of the road.

(The motorcycle now gets active radar-guided cruise control technology, with 5 distance modes)

Plus, it gets inputs from the new IMU as well. KTM will also offer two optional suspension packages for the ADV which are Suspension Pro and a Rally Pack. Both packs get a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard and have a variety of suspension settings to choose from. KTM will also offer a tech pack, which has a multitude of optional equipment.

Also Read: KTM Adventure Trails Launched In 10 Cities Across India

(The bike also gets a tweaked frame and re-designed suspension along with revised internal engine components)

The motorcycle also gets a new lighter frame, which offers better weight distribution and agility. The steering head has been moved back by 15 mm and the front section of the engine has been re-located. The open-lattice swingarm is longer and the sub-frame is 15 mm longer as well. Plus, the seat height is now 11 mm lower than before and can be adjusted by 20 mm. The motorcycle also gets a new 23-litre fuel tank which is low slung, designed like the ones on the KTM 890 Adventure. The windshield gets a subtle tweak and can now be moved by 55 mm. In terms of engine specifications, the new 1290 Super Adventure S gets the same 1,308 cc V-Twin which makes 158 bhp and 138 Nm. It is now Euro V compliant and is 1.6 kg lighter thanks to revised internal components.

The deliveries of the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S will begin globally in March 2021. It will not be launched in India any time soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.